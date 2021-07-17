WALLOWA COUNTY — The Elbow Creek Fire in the northwestern corner of Wallowa County quickly spread and became the state’s third largest wildfire.
As of 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, the fire has reached approximately 10,941 acres. Unlike other wildfires that originated in early July, the Elbow Creek Fire — which began on the afternoon of Thursday, July 15 — and has grown much more rapidly than previous incidents.
According to Wallowa-Whitman National Forest PR Specialist Acacia Probert, the high winds in the Wallowa County area were a major contribution to the early spread of wildfire. Burning alongside the Grande Ronde River, the Elbow Creek Fire quickly jumped up to 9,000 acres by Friday morning as winds spread embers and pushed the fire down towards more fuels.
Probert says that winds dying down on Friday led to a drop in the severe spread of the wildfire, as it grew less than 2,000 additional acres by Friday night. The wind reduction has been a major positive amongst a combination of unfavorable circumstances contributing to the fire.
Like most fires in the Pacific Northwest, the dry conditions and low humidity have been a major factor to the Elbow Creek Fire. With the moisture content so low due to a lack of consistent rain, the grass and timber in the area soaks in the limited humidity. With these conditions, the major wind on Thursday led to a rapid growth of the Elbow Creek fire in its early stage.
According to Probert, the high wind pattern is slightly reminiscent of the Grizzly Bear Complex of 2015, but not nearly as detrimental in the early stages. Early winds were a large early factor for both fires, but the decrease in wind on Friday is promising for the containment of the Elbow Creek Fire.
