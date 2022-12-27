Tree branches lay across the little-used railroad tracks between Enterprise and Lostine after a windstorm late Monday, Dec. 26, and early Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, knocked down trees and caused power outages across Wallowa County and the state.
ENTERPRISE — High wind, snow, ice and vulnerable trees led to numerous power outages across Wallowa County — and the entire state — as Pacific Power & Light crews struggled to restore power where lines had been compromised.
The power company’s website stated at 11:15 a.m. that there were 589 outages across the state affecting 34,609 customers.
Of those, 2,501 were in the immediate Enterprise area, 12 in Wallowa, 13 in the Minam area and a handful scattered in other portions of the county. At one point, as many as 3,600 customers were believed without power in the county.
“The number changes as time goes by,” said Tom Gauntt, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“We are working on these outages with all available crews and are coordinating more resources as quickly as we can,” Gauntt said. “At this time, we do not have solid restoration estimates. The map gives a good idea of the areas affected.”
Most of the outage reports said power would be restored by mid- to late-afternoon, but Pacific Power often has outages restored earlier than predicted.
