A convoy of 24 historic military vehicles stopped at the Indian Lodge Motel in Joseph as it passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
It resembles a jeep, but a sign posted on it said it's definitely not. This 1972 Military Utility Tactical Truck was made by Ford and although the MUTT did much of the same work as a jeep, it's different. It was one of 24 historic military vehicle in a convoy that passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and stopped in Joseph before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Jimmie Smith of Texahoma, Oklahoma, explains how this Army ambulance could accommodate four wounded soldiers. He gave the explanation as part of a display of 24 historic military vehicles in a convoy that passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and stopped in Joseph before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
A convoy of 24 historic military vehicles pulled into a field behind the Indian Lodge Motel in Joseph as it passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Convoy drivers and passengers get their vehicles stabilized after halting behind the Indian Lodge Motel in Joseph where 24 historic military vehicles stopped while passing through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The convoy then went onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
A modern pickup and trailer to haul broken-down vehicles were part of the convoy of 24 historic military vehicles that passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The convoy stopped in Joseph before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
A convoy of 24 historic military vehicles stopped at the Indian Lodge Motel in Joseph as it passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
It resembles a jeep, but a sign posted on it said it's definitely not. This 1972 Military Utility Tactical Truck was made by Ford and although the MUTT did much of the same work as a jeep, it's different. It was one of 24 historic military vehicle in a convoy that passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and stopped in Joseph before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Jimmie Smith of Texahoma, Oklahoma, explains how this Army ambulance could accommodate four wounded soldiers. He gave the explanation as part of a display of 24 historic military vehicles in a convoy that passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and stopped in Joseph before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A convoy of 24 historic military vehicles pulled into a field behind the Indian Lodge Motel in Joseph as it passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Convoy drivers and passengers get their vehicles stabilized after halting behind the Indian Lodge Motel in Joseph where 24 historic military vehicles stopped while passing through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The convoy then went onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A modern pickup and trailer to haul broken-down vehicles were part of the convoy of 24 historic military vehicles that passed through Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The convoy stopped in Joseph before going onto spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association gun range north of Enterprise.
JOSEPH — They weren’t pulling into Saigon or Da Nang, but the convoy of 24 historic military vehicles that pulled into Joseph on Thursday, Aug. 25, could well have staged a similar entrance some 50 years ago.
The Military Vehicle Preservation Association staged its biennial convoy this month. On Thursday, the vehicles left Baker City and headed through the mountains for a lunch stop at the Hells Canyon Overlook before traversing the windy National Forest Road 39 to Joseph.
“Where’s the diesel?” asked Dan McCluskey, convoy commander, as soon as he stepped out of his Vietnam-era three-quarter ton M37 cargo truck.
He hadn’t noticed that the Chevron station in Joseph does indeed offer diesel fuel, critical for many of the convoy’s vehicles.
About 50 people — 30% of whom are Vietnam veterans, along with one World War II vet — accompanied the rigs.
The convoy started Aug. 14 after gathering near the home of Mark Sigrist near Kamiah, Idaho. Sigrist conceived the idea of this year’s convoy, but died in 2020 before it could take place.
“But his son is here, keeping the dream alive,” McCluskey said.
After a couple hours of a static display in the field behind the Indian Lodge Motel, the convoy was back on the road to spend the night at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association’s gun range north of Enterprise.
The next day, the plan was to head north to Lewiston, Idaho, where some would leave the convoy for home.
McCluskey may not be a military vet, but he’s certainly a veteran with military vehicles. His father, who was a WWII vet, bought a jeep shortly after the war.
“I grew up in that jeep,” he said.
His own first vehicle also was a jeep, a rig that had seen WWII service.
All the vehicles are privately owned, McCluskey said, adding that the owners pay for fuel and their own food.
“Each individual pays his own way,” he said.
The MVPA plans a convoy every two years. Usually the trips last 28 days and 3,000 miles. This time, the run was for two weeks and 1,600 miles.
The association, founded in 1976, is a nonprofit with more than 100 affiliates worldwide, “dedicated to providing an international organization for military vehicle enthusiasts, historians, preservationists and collectors interested in the acquisition, restoration, preservation, safe operation and public education of historic military transport,” according to its mission.
The convoy’s schedule included visits to the Lewis and Clark Trail, Mount Rainier National Park, Mount St. Helens, Mount Hood, Washington’s Pacific Coast, Oregon Trail sites, Hells Canyon and other significant military sites.
Occasionally, McCluskey said, members from MVPA affiliations along the route join in for segments of the journey. MVPA has affiliate clubs in Woodland, Washington, and in Wilsonville.
He said the vehicles — from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and current eras — can’t travel faster than 35 mph.
“That’s our max speed,” he said. “A lot of times it’s a lot less because we are going up over hills. These old military vehicles are definitely not doing 60 mph going over the grades.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.