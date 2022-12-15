From left to right: Tammy Odegaard of the Food Bank, Sam Magera of the Wheatland Insurance Center, Ron McAfee of Community Connection and Carol Ward of Wheatland await a final tally of donated food. The food items donated added up to 1,306 pounds.
From left to right: Tammy Odegaard of the Food Bank, Sam Magera of the Wheatland Insurance Center, Ron McAfee of Community Connection and Carol Ward of Wheatland await a final tally of donated food. The food items donated added up to 1,306 pounds.
ENTERPRISE — Last year, employees at the Wheatland Insurance Center office in Enterprise gathered 324 pounds of food to donate to the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank.
The donation was part of a companywide contest to see which of Wheatland’s 13 offices across Eastern Oregon could gather the most food — per employee — to donate to pantries throughout the region.
This year, Wheatland’s Enterprise employees decided to step up their game. Three hundred-plus pounds of donated food wasn’t bad, but they thought they might have a chance to win the contest. (The top-performing office wins a lunch, bought on the company’s dime.)
Wednesday afternoon, as two vehicles — packed with donated food — pulled up to the Food Bank in Enterprise, the results were apparent: Wheatland employees had corralled more than a half-ton of donated food. The scales topped off at 1,306 pounds.
Wheatland employees were out in full force, despite the icy temperatures, taking turns unloading the donated goods they had received at their office.
The donations included all sorts of food, from canned goods to potatoes and carrots, to bottles of sports drinks and water. There were bags and cans of dog food ready to go to the Wallowa County Humane Society.
Kim Stoffel, personal lines producer and account manager at Wheatland’s Enterprise office, explained that each of the company’s offices in Eastern Oregon runs a food drive from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14.
“It is a competition,” Stoffel said, and that helps make the event fun.
But that’s not really the point, she said.
“Obviously, the goal is to get as much food as possible for food banks and the Humane Society.”
“This year everyone really got into it and the offices really stepped up their game,” she said. “What’s really cool about this one is this year we decided to give away a $100 gift card so everybody who donated got to put their name in a drawing for that.”
The Enterprise Wheatland employees who rallied to gather donations included Carol Ward, Ashley Spaur, Sam Magera, Stefany Magera, Anne Leggett and Stoffel.
The employees worked with their connections in the community to solicit the donations.
“We all just kind of got our feelers out there, getting hold of people,” Stoffel said. “People posted on Facebook. People messaged people. Just being out and about, being part of different groups in the community, and letting them know to bring in stuff and drop it off at each office.”
As of Thursday, Enterprise’s Wheatland office was still waiting for results from the company as a whole and the announcement of which office was this year’s winner. Stoffel said last year’s winner was Ione, with 596 pounds, “but they only have one employee,” she said, and the winner is determined by dividing each office’s total donations by the number of employees there. All the Wheatland offices combined donated 2,346 pounds of food last year.
But as far as workers at the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank are concerned, the real winners are their clients — people suffering from food insecurity who need services like the Food Bank to keep their families fed.
Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, part of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, distributes food across the counties of Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa through 18 food pantries and 11 harvest share sites.
Ron McAfee, county manager of Community Connection of Wallowa County, said he and his agency are grateful for donations like the one Wheatland employees organized.
“There are generous donors in the community,” he said, “it’s not just businesses, or the food donations, there are cash donations. There are folks who support our senior meals, there are places like Les Schwab, who do the toy drive. The community at large is pretty generous. Being more involved firsthand, it has been quite an experience to see the support here. I think it’s a unique thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.