ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital is moving to a single-hospitalist system that will provide shared care for all hospital patients by all hospital providers, according to a press release.

“With the single hospitalist system, one physician is on call for all patients admitted for a medical reason and patients in the facility as part of the swing bed rehabilitation program, but excludes obstetric patients,” said Brooke Pace, communications and public relations director for the hospital. “The hospitalist is on-call for seven days in a row, increasing the continuity of care by decreasing the number of handoffs from one shift to another.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.