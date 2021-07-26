ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital has received a major financial boost to help fund its orthopedic surgery department.
The hospital received a $100,000 donation from the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation to invest in the new department, which is headed by orthopedic surgeon Bradley Smith, who joined the staff at the hospital in June.
“We are incredibly fortunate to live in a place that values quality health care with a community that goes above and beyond to support the mission of the foundation," hospital CEO Larry Davy said. "This generosity makes services like orthopedics available locally. We can’t thank the foundation and the people that support it enough.”
The donation was made during the foundation's June board meeting.
“For years, our goal was to build our portfolio so we could make a substantial gift when a need arose,” Foundation Board President David Smyth said in a press release. “Bringing orthopedic surgery to the county is something we are excited to support.”
Smith became the first in-county orthopedic surgeon in a decade when he came to Wallowa County.
The money makes up about one-third of the more than $300,000 needed to fund the new orthopedic surgery department, according to WMH Chief Nursing Officer Jenni Word.
“This generous gift will allow us to expand the services we can offer,” she said.
The hospital will pay for the remainder from its capital budget.
Equipment — including a range of tools and instruments, an orthopedic table and protective equipment for support staff — is among what is being supplemented for the new department.
The foundation, which was founded in 1991, has built a portfolio of more than $1.7 million, largely through major donations or estate gifts.
"Most of the estate gifts come with specific directions about how the funding is to be used. The portfolio covers all major administrative costs, so that money raised from fundraisers such as the annual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction, Circle 100 and Men’s Guild can go toward improving and expanding health care services," the press release from the foundation states.
