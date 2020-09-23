ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital is opening a new facility next month that will provide care for the young children of its employees, hospital spokeswoman Brooke Pace said.
The new facility is expected to be able to care for about 16 children of hospital employees. It will have a full-time director and two full-time teaching assistants, said Pace, the hospital’s director of communications and public relations.
Pace said the new director will be Rebecca Rasmussen, who currently owns and operates Just Like Home Nursery School Pendleton. She had trained with Anne-Marie Kemp, owner of Learning Tree Montessori Schools in Joseph and Enterprise, who helped recruit Rasmussen for the position.
“We have had a lot of employees who are having trouble finding care for their young kiddos,” Pace said. “We know day care is an issue around the county.”
She spoke highly of Rasmussen.
“Rebecca is the right person for this job,” she said.
Pace said the hospital has been considering opening such a facility on the hospital campus for some time after recognizing the need. These days, when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work from home, that’s just not a possibility for emergency care personnel.
“Unfortunately, with health care workers, they can’t just work from home,” she said. “We have employees needed here at the hospital who need day care and this is how to address that issue.”
One added benefit to the hospital’s day care facility is that it is hoped to partially relieve a shortage of available day care in the county.
“There’s a great need and a shortage of child care in Wallowa County, especially of licensed child care centers,” Pace said. “Our hope is to provide not only much-needed day care for our employees but also to create some relief in the county for people who perhaps are not employed here by freeing up spaces in some of the other facilities.”
One of the child care facilities feeling the crowding pinch is Kemp’s Montessori school.
“We don’t have enough child-care providers and people qualified to do that,” Kemp said. “The county just doesn’t have adequate child-care providers for that young age.”
She said that while kids going to the hospital’s child care facility won’t directly benefit her school, the Learning Tree won’t experience such a crunch of applications. Right now, the school has 20 children enrolled at the Joseph school, although its capacity is only for 16 and enough don’t show up daily so they don’t exceed that. At the Enterprise school, they have about 15 enrolled and about 12 show up regularly.
She emphasized that the Learning Tree isn’t just day care. Montessori schools are based on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play. The Learning Tree incorporates the Montessori method with other methods.
“Every Montessori school has its own flavor just like every teacher has their own style,” Kemp said. “It’s getting them interested in things. We’re trying to prepare them for elementary school.”
But Kemp’s schools are full to the brim.
“The problem is I’m so full here with the status of what’s happening with the virus … and we have to jump through so many more hoops with the state,” she said. “In general, there is a big crisis now because of COVID. If you have to work, where are you going to go if you can’t find somewhere for child care?”
That’s where the hospital — and regular day care — comes in.
“The hospital’s doing a wonderful thing,” Kemp said.
Pace said she expects Rasmussen to be living in Enterprise by about Oct. 1.
“I would move here in a heartbeat,” Rasmussen said in a telephone interview early this month from Pendleton.
However, she said, she was reluctant to leave the families she’s worked with in Umatilla County.
“I really felt loyalty to my families here,” she said.
She’s been self-employed for the past 15 years and has felt the effect of the pandemic in recent weeks.
“When people are not working, they don’t need child care,” she said. “It felt kind of lonely.”
As it turned out, her husband, Rick, got a job as a diesel mechanic in Enterprise and her daughter, Ashley Armstrong, was offered a job at the hospital.
“What are the odds?” Rasmussen said. “The whole family’s coming.”
But for her, the people she works with are her top priority, both where she is now and where she’ll be in Enterprise.
“My No. 1 issue is my loyalty to my families,” she said.
Although Oct. 19 is the target date to open the facility, Pace emphasized it’s not set in stone.
“With construction there’s always a little wiggle room,” she said.
