The Chartis Group has named Wallowa Memorial Hospital as one of the nation’s top 100 Critical Access Hospitals. A CAH is a designation given to rural hospitals of 25 beds or fewer, are located more than 35 miles from the nearest hospital, provide 24/7 emergency care services and possess several other requirements. The nation has about 1350 CAH facilities.
“It’s quite an honor,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Jenni Word. “Getting the award illustrates the high quality of care we’re able to provide here.” She added that WMH is one of only two CAH hospitals in the state to make the list.
Word said that Chartis has a number of metrics it uses to determine placement on the list. These include meeting such designated benchmarks as quality outcomes and patient perspectives.
“The metrics show we’re excelling at achieving high quality: we’re managing risk, have improved outcomes and patient satisfaction,” she said. The hospital’s overall index rank was at 99.7 of a possible 100. It’s the highest ranking the hospital has ever had, Word said.
The award is considered one of the industry’s most significant honors in regards to overall hospital performance. Word said the award reflects well on the hard work and dedication of the hospital’s staff and providers.
“It really goes to show that our staff cares about this community. They deliver high quality care, and they’re living our mission of delivering premiere care. “It’s a huge credit to all of the staff and what they do. We wouldn’t be here without them.”
The Chartis Group is an advisory and analytics services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry.
