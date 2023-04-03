Housing is a vital need in Wallowa County and some construction has been ongoing. This home on the south side of Enterprise, seen on Saturday, April 1, 2023, has been under construction all winter. An Oregon House bill to encourage construction of affordable housing in Wallowa County advanced to the Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, March 30.
ENTERPRISE — A legislative measure to create a board that will focus on workforce development and housing progressed to the powerful Joint Ways and Means Committee after a nearly unanimous vote Thursday, March 30.
Ten “aye” votes and one excused nonvote were recorded by the House Committee On Economic Development and Small Business as it agreed to pass the bill, which appropriates $5 million from the state general fund to the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board Fund.
“Looks like we are still alive headed to the next step in the process,” said Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock, who with state Rep. Bobby Levy was the principal author of House Bill 3317. “The vote couldn’t have been any better.”
Levy said uncertainty still lies ahead.
“Nobody’s making any moves on the budget until we get to the May (budget) forecast,” she said Monday.
Whether the final version of the bill will include the full $5 million requested is one of the main issues yet to be decided. That final version is unlikely to materialize until the end of the legislative session in June, she said. Levy said she has yet to discuss the matter with anyone from the Ways and Means.
“That’s one of the things that we’ll talk about,” she said. “I probably know as much about it now as anybody, but we’ll just have to figure where it’s going to fit into the budget.”
The bill also declares an emergency and creates a process to rezone and partition lands that are zones for resource use. The land could be up to 50 acres of lands within the region from resource use to residential uses.
Levy said as the legislative session goes on, HB 3317 is one of her top priorities.
“I’m sure going to push for it, because one of the things in the governor’s budget is workforce housing. … It’s definitely something I’m going to be watching,” she said. “It’s a really important bill to me.”
