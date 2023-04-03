House 6248.jpg

Housing is a vital need in Wallowa County and some construction has been ongoing. This home on the south side of Enterprise, seen on Saturday, April 1, 2023, has been under construction all winter. An Oregon House bill to encourage construction of affordable housing in Wallowa County advanced to the Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, March 30.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A legislative measure to create a board that will focus on workforce development and housing progressed to the powerful Joint Ways and Means Committee after a nearly unanimous vote Thursday, March 30.

Ten “aye” votes and one excused nonvote were recorded by the House Committee On Economic Development and Small Business as it agreed to pass the bill, which appropriates $5 million from the state general fund to the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board Fund.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.