ENTERPRISE – Supporters of an effort to increase the stock of workforce housing in Wallowa County continued to make their case at a meeting on Tuesday, June 27, that attracted a standing-room-only crowd.

None of the 100 or so people who attended the session at the Hearts for Health Integrated Health Center in Enterprise verbally disagreed with the need for more housing that workers in the county can afford.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.