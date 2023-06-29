ENTERPRISE – Supporters of an effort to increase the stock of workforce housing in Wallowa County continued to make their case at a meeting on Tuesday, June 27, that attracted a standing-room-only crowd.
None of the 100 or so people who attended the session at the Hearts for Health Integrated Health Center in Enterprise verbally disagreed with the need for more housing that workers in the county can afford.
But attendees had plenty of questions about the effort thus far. In some cases, presenters said, they don't have the answers yet — but pledged to seek public participation to the fullest extent possible as the work continues.
The session was sponsored by the nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources, and its new spinoff organization, Working Homes. Working Homes seeks to make investments in housing that can be afforded by workers throughout the county — hence the phrase "workforce housing."
To that end, the meeting featured testimonials from leaders of county organizations, who spoke about how the lack of affordable housing has affected their operations. Landon Braden, the incoming superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District, said county schools have had at least three people accept positions but who had to turn them down because they couldn't find housing. The district, he said, now is constructing apartment units in downtown Enterprise that will serve as transitional housing for new school employees.
Sheriff Joel Fish and officials from Wallowa Memorial Hospital related similar accounts about how the lack of housing had hobbled their efforts to recruit new employees.
"We can recruit, but where do they live?" asked Jenni Word, the hospital's chief nursing officer. And Anna Hayter, the hospital's human resources director, said 25 or so people have accepted employment offers from the hospital over recent years but have had to turn them down because they couldn't find housing.
The housing crunch has been brewing for decades: As early as 2007, a Wallowa County economic action plan identified the need for more workforce housing. Complicating the equation is the increasing number of homes in the county that are available solely for use as summer homes or vacation rentals.
Since then, said Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock, as the county's economy shifted more toward recreation and tourism, prices for housing "appreciated too fast and the people in our workforce can't keep up. They just can't afford to get into a house because prices have escalated so fast."
The median price for a house in Wallowa County (the median being the middle number in a series arranged in order of size) is $395,000, while median household income is about $64,000.
Nils Christoffersen, the executive director of Wallowa Resources, focused on what he called the "missing middle" in the housing market — homes priced between $150,000 and $350,000. Homes in that price range are affordable to households making roughly between $46,000 and $94,000 a year.
"That's the gap," Christoffersen said — and that's the area where Working Homes has focused its attention initially.
Projects underway
Nels Gabbert of Working Homes outlined some of the initial projects the organization is working on:
• Working Homes is exploring acquiring the EM&M Building in downtown Enterprise, which includes 27 residential units and six commercial properties. The owners of the building have expressed an interest in keeping the apartments affordable: "It's a defensive move to keep it from becoming short-term rentals," Gabbert said. If the deal goes through, current tenants would be able to continue living there, Working Homes representatives have said.
• Working Homes is in discussions with the city of Wallowa and a Portland firm that develops low-cost housing about placing prototypes of that housing in Wallowa. If the project moves forward, the prototypes could be in place by March 2024.
• The organization is looking at five lots in Enterprise that could become sites for low-cost housing.
"It's important for me to stress that we're looking at all parts of the county" for projects, Gabbert said, and noted that participants in a recent online survey about housing issues also made the point that workforce housing needs to be stressed throughout the county.
The Joseph parcel
The Working Homes project that attracted the most attention, however, involves a 20-acre parcel in Joseph that the organization is exploring purchasing as a site on which to build workforce housing. Christoffersen said Working Homes has a year to do due diligence on the location to determine if the project makes sense and has put down $10,000 in earnest money on the deal.
The project attracted a number of questions, and Christoffersen emphasized that he and other organizers did not have firm answers yet to many of them because planning remains in its infancy. But he again pledged that the process of developing the Joseph parcel, and the other projects Working Homes is considering, would include opportunities for community feedback.
One questioner, saying that "there's a lot of fear about a lack of information" about the project, wondered how the project would affect Joseph. Other questions focused on whether a development could impact nearby property values.
Christoffersen said the intention is to create a quality development that would not reduce property values in Joseph.
"It is our clear commitment and intention to build high-quality, attractive, energy-efficient homes," he said.
Other questioners asked whether Joseph's infrastructure has the capacity to absorb the development. Christoffersen said that a civic engineer would study those capacity issues and that the information would shape the development of the project. He added that the property likely would not be developed all at once, and could start by developing five to 10 housing units. "It wouldn't be developed all in one shot," he said.
Other questions involved how ownership models would be set up to ensure that any housing units would remain affordable to workers — and how deeds might be structured to pass muster with federal regulations requiring nondiscrimination in housing. Those are details that remain to be worked out, Christoffersen said.
Some attendees at the meeting were not completely satisfied with what they were hearing.
"I came in here with an open mind, but in listening to the questions, this is kind of scaring the community a little bit," said Brett Hayes of Enterprise. "With all due respect, there are some questions about what's going to happen."
Christoffersen acknowledged the level of uncertainty and unease, but he emphasized the preliminary nature of much of the discussion thus far.
Working Homes, he said, has a "year to do due diligence and determine if this (Joseph project) makes sense as an investment. We are still in that process and, as part of that process, understanding what we could build that aligns with the values of the community. We won't make a decision about that without additional community meetings."
And, as Gabbert of Working Homes said, the issue isn't going away.
"The fabric of this community ... is going to be strained if we don't address the problem," Gabbert said. ... "This problem is only going to be resolved if we all work together in a community way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.