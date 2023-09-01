ENTERPRISE — Questions, answers and signs of progress were the hallmarks of the second community meeting on affordable housing held Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center in Enterprise.
The session was hosted by Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources and manager of Working Homes, along with members of the Working Homes advisory board. Working Homes is the Wallowa Resources subsidiary that was formed earlier this year to seek solutions to the housing crunch in Wallowa County.
Also present at the meeting were representatives of Scott Edwards Architecture of Portland, who have been engaged to begin planning on the projects.
Christoffersen and others offered updates about the three main projects Working Homes has tackled.
Wallowa
Christoffersen discussed the plans for a relatively new project in Wallowa, which involves a 1,500-square-foot house on a half-acre lot that’s listed as five-bedroom, two-bath with an asking price of $229,000. Christoffersen said Working Homes is working with the owners to get a bit of a discount. Plans include renovating that house and constructing a second smaller home on the lot next year and possibly a third unit the following year.
“Right now, we're still exploring what the market need is about whether that would be sold due to new owners or rented and we've got the option to do either, with all three of those units,” he said.
Christoffersen said he expects Working Homes to have to pay $50,000-$60,000 toward renovating the Couch Avenue house. The group already has received loans to cover the cost of purchase.
Enterprise
A second project underway involves discussions Working Homes has had with Ralph Swinehart about the EM&M Building he owns across Main Street from the Wallowa County Courthouse. There are several commercial spaces on the ground floor and 27 residential apartments on the second and third floors. The goal of the project is to ensure the apartments remain affordable for workforce housing.
“We're working on a transition plan with Ralph to ensure that that population continues to be met with this housing stock,” Christoffersen said, and noted a partnership that Swinehart has with Energy Trust of Oregon, did begin to improve the building's heating and cooling systems. Christoffersen said the hope is to complete acquisition of the building by the end of the year.
Joseph
The largest of the three projects in the works is a 20-acre lot on the northeast side of Joseph that is now just pastureland. Christoffersen said the lot is within the city limits and zoned R2, which allows for a mix of housing types.
“That would make a fabulous place to build workforce housing,” he said.
He and the team from Scott Edwards Architecture emphasized that the entire 20 acres doesn’t need to be developed all at once, but could be done in phases.
The parcel is between the ends of Daggett and Maple streets and is adjacent to a 17-acre development where homes currently are being built.
Housing options
Christoffersen then turned the meeting over to the group from Scott Edwards Architecture, who emphasized that they have learned much from getting to see firsthand the sites under consideration and want to hear from the communities before doing any sort of design work.
“We want to listen to the community," said Peter Grimm, one of the principal architects. ... "The best ideas really come from the community.”
In particular with the Joseph site, he said the Scott Edwards team, working with civil engineers, needs to do a site analysis to examine features such as topography, the soil's capacity to support foundations, drainage and local infrastructure.
Another of the architects, Hayley Purdy, the project manager, described some of the civil engineering details that must be dealt with, such as stormwater management, utilities and questions surrounding how much earth-moving would be required. She noted that the latter item is important because earth-moving should be kept to a minimum.
Tom Byrne, the project architect, then discussed what type of homes and homesites would work best on the parcel.
“It's really important to understand its connection to things like the downtown; is this walkable?” Byrne said. “It seems like somebody could probably walk 10 blocks downtown. And so that begins to form our ideas about how to develop this."
He also mused about the various types of homes that could be developed in the parcel and how they would be situated. Would they face the sun? Would they share a yard or community space with a neighbor?
Byrne passed the microphone to Amy Cripps of Scott Edwards Architecture, who described images of various housing types, from single-family to multifamily to apartment-style homes. She noted that the more housing units that can be incorporated into a space, the more the cost of each unit declines — and that makes them more affordable.
The idea, she said, is to try to develop something that isn't necessarily what already exists in Joseph. The "missing middle," she said, is between single-family residences to larger apartment buildings.
Restrictions
Joseph Mayor Lisa Collier was present and noted that the city has limits on the size of buildings within the city limits.
“Those ordinances and restrictions are in place because that's what was important to citizens at the time that the ordinance was passed,” she said. “Some of them are 50 years old.”
Collier said later that the City Council could discuss revising some of the building codes, but it “depends on what the citizens want.”
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse agreed for his city, saying he was glad to have something to take back to the City Council. Wallowa also could consider revising its building codes, he said — if local residents approved.
The mayors were eager to hear more and appreciative of the architects and their input. But they emphasized that they need to hear from the residents of their towns.
Collier urged residents of Joseph to speak up.
"It sounds like you guys want to be good neighbors," Collier said about the presenters at Thursday's meeting. "You want something that fits in, you want something that the citizens are happy about."
What’s next?
Christoffersen said the next community meeting would be sometime in September, though a date has not yet been set.
In the meantime, small groups are being formed to discuss what they want to happen in the county and interested people are invited to join one. Go online to www.wallowaresources.org/working-homes-llc to participate.
The Scott Edwards team members said they planned to participate in the small groups.
