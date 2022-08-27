Giving thanks
Buy Now

The Hurricane Creek Grange gave a free barbecue Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, to thank the community for the past year. The grange has been recognized as a 2021-22 Distinguished Grange. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange has been recognized as a 2021-22 Distinguished Grange, by the National Grange organization.

Grange members will attend the 156th Annual National Grange Convention in Sparks, Nevada, in November to receive the award in person at a special reception for the 24 community granges and three state granges to receive the distinction. The Oregon State Grange was one of the three state granges to also receive the Distinguished Grange recognition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.