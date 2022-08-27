JOSEPH — Hurricane Creek Grange has been recognized as a 2021-22 Distinguished Grange, by the National Grange organization.
Grange members will attend the 156th Annual National Grange Convention in Sparks, Nevada, in November to receive the award in person at a special reception for the 24 community granges and three state granges to receive the distinction. The Oregon State Grange was one of the three state granges to also receive the Distinguished Grange recognition.
“It will come as no surprise to people in the communities where these distinguished granges are active that they have qualified for such a select honor,” National Grange President Betsy Huber said. “While each of our 1,500 granges across America perform great feats to improve their communities, these granges are an integral piece of the fabric of their hometowns, constantly finding ways to improve the lives of their neighbors and rising to the occasion with innovating outreach.”
Hurricane Creek Grange members said they were proud to qualify for the award.
“We are very pleased to be able to serve our community in a number of ways. Receiving the National Distinguished Grange award is a great honor,” Grange Treasurer David McBride said. “As Hurricane Creek Grange completes 100 years of supporting Wallowa County next year, it is very impressive to remember all that has been accomplished by the grange. We certainly look forward to expanding our membership and support for the community.”
Hurricane Creek Grange submitted for national review a recap of activities from July 2021 through June 2022, including awarding $1,500 in scholarships to three graduating high school seniors, distributing dictionaries to third grade students throughout Wallowa County, offering a free ice cream social in the spring and a barbecue to the community. Hurricane Creek Grange offers a low-cost breakfast monthly, and hosts meals through Community Connections of Northeast Oregon. The Grange Hall is offered for public gatherings. Hurricane Creek Grange members volunteer to assist with the Eagle Cap Extreme Dog Sled race, Chief Joseph Days Rodeo and the Wallowa County Museum.
“I grew up just down the road from Hurricane Creek Grange and remember attending a few events when I was a young child,” Grange member Mary Kay Pace said. “Fast forward, after finishing a teaching career in Nevada, my husband and I returned home to Joseph. I joined the grange in 2017 because I wanted to make sure that the beautiful old white Hurricane Creek Grange continues to flourish and serve the communities of Wallowa County.”
Hurricane Creek Grange meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Grange Hall, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph.
