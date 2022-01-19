Alberto Sillonis, 85, of Weiser, Idaho, was reported missing Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, after fishing from docks at the Hells Canyon Visitor Center. He is believed to have fallen into the water and is presumed drowned.
BAKER CITY — An Idaho man is missing and presumed drowned in the Snake River in Hells Canyon after he was reported overdue at his Weiser, Idaho, home, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
About 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Alberto Sillonis, 85, of Weiser, was reported missing to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch after he had gone fishing early that morning and did not return. According to the release, he had traveled to the Hells Canyon Visitor Center to go fishing. His 2008 Nissan Frontier was located in the parking lot of the visitor center just after 9 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies searched the immediate vicinity and found two fishing poles, with one still in the water, and bait on the center dock. After investigation, it was believed that Sillonis had fallen from the dock into the water and did not survive.
Deputies from Baker County and Idaho’s Washington County were mobilized in the search efforts, as were Baker County Search and Rescue and Idaho Power employees.
Baker County S&R was deployed early Jan. 18 to conduct a ground search near the docks and along the shoreline. Idaho Power employees operated a SeaBotix ROV (remotely operated vehicle), which utilized an underwater camera and sonar to aid in the search.
During the search, a felt, short-brimmed hat was found on the rocks approximately 60 feet from the docks. Family members confirmed the hat belonged to Sillonis. No other signs of Sillonis were located.
Anyone having information regarding Sillonis’ location is asked to contact Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash at 541-523-6415.
