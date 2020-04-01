As if the arrival of COVID-19 was not enough to worry about, late Tuesday afternoon at about 4:55, subtle tremors from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake about 15 miles north of Stanley Idaho rumbled through northeast Oregon.
“I was sitting at my computer writing, said Alder Slope rancher Shirley Parker in her Facebook post, “when I felt sort of swaying. The rollers on my chair seemed to be moving. I looked up and the curtains were swaying.” At the Chieftain office in Enterprise, employees felt a swaying motion that lasted for several seconds, and the blinds moved back and forth slightly. Residents of Baker City and La Grande also reported feeling the quake.
The temblor’s epicenter is about 115 miles SE of Enterprise, and 135 miles from Baker City. The focus (or first place beneath the surface where the rocks broke) was about 6 miles deep. The main shock was followed by (to date) 40 aftershocks of M3.0 or greater, including an aftershocks of M 4.6 from the same site as the original quake, and a M4.1 quake that have continued through the day today (Wednesday April 1).
Because the quake was centered in a sparsely settled area, no structural damage has been reported, although structures in an around Stanley may have sustained damage. It also apparently caused no landslides or other natural damage of any consequence. But it shook Boise, Stanley and McCall, Idaho significantly.
The main shock was felt in eastern Oregon, 100 to 130 miles from the epicenter, at the intensity of a MII to MIII quake here, according to the intensity maps generated by the US Geological Survey. (These intensities are based on effect, rather than seismic wave energy.)
The reason we felt the quake so strongly here has to do with the kind of waves generated by the earthquake, and also that kind of ground we are living—or experiencing the quake on. If we live on a valley floor that was once an ancient lakebed, (Baker, La Grande) for example, shaking will be stronger and more intense than if we are located on bedrock or very shallow, gravely soils.
The seismic waves that cause shaking come in three flavors: P, or compressional waves that move very fast and cause little actual ground shaking, S, or shear waves (sometimes called “shake” waves) that produce the up-and down, and sometimes sideways motion that we feel and that cause damage, and L or Love waves that move comparatively slowly and produce little ground motion. The distance from where we feel the quake to the source of the quake can easily be calculated from the difference in arrival time between the fast P waves and the slightly slower S waves, if we have a seismograph handy.
The S waves (shaking!) can actually be amplified when they are traveling through unconsolidated material. Geologically, this includes unconsolidated sediments, especially those rich in buried organic matter. The Grande Ronde and Baker valleys are just such places—Lake beds and very boggy wet expanses that date probably to the Pliocene, 4 to 5 million years ago. In the middle of the Grande Ronde valley, for example it’s more than 2000 feet to bedrock, and much of that unconsolidated material is some of the best stuff to amplify S waves—organic-rich clays. Baker valley is similar, as are portions of the upper Wallowa valley and portions of the valley floor at Wallowa.
The March 31 quake seems related to the northern-most faults of the Basin and Range, likely occurring on the Sawtooth or Trans-Challis faults. While Central Idaho might seem tectonically stable, the Challis, Idaho area is no stranger to large quakes. these faults can unleash significant earthquakes, including the 7.3 M Borah Peak quake in 1983 that killed four people and caused an estimated $12.5 million in damage.
Here in NE Oregon, we also live in a fault-bounded landscape that remains active. The Wallowa Fault, with a vertical offset of more than 7.000 feet, provides a M2 to M3 wakeup call every few years, the last a M3.4 quake centered 4 miles ESE of Joseph in Nov. 2014. The Baker and La Grande areas also experience similar small quakes, all indicating that the ground beneath our feet is also capable of shaking on its own accord.
