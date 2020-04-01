The M6.5 quake (blue dot) was centered about 15 miles north of Stanley, ID, near Redfish Lake at the head of the Salmon River. This map shows aftershocks as of noon, April 1. More than 40 of magnitude 3 or greater occurred by 2 pm April 1. Its relatively shallow 6 mile depth meant that it was felt more strongly across the region than a deeper quake might have been. The Sawtooth fault occupied the Stanley Valley here and was probably the structure the quake occurred on.