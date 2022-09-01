IMNAHA — The Double Creek Fire near Imnaha exploded overnight from about 50 acres to more than 1,500 acres on Thursday, Sept. 1, and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said in a press release early Sept. 1 that the Hat Point Road above Imnaha was closed because of trees down across the road the fire brought down.

