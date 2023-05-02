The Imnaha Store and Tavern had the air of a party Saturday, April 8, when it became the location for the third auction to raise funds to purchase much-needed medical equipment for the town’s cadre of trained first responders.
The auction exceeded all expectations, raising close to $14,000, with more still coming in. The original goal was $6,000.
Dick Burch, the director of Project Heartbeat, a nonprofit that provides Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to locations around the county, and who trained the first responders, was enthusiastically complimentary of the organizers of the event, Kendra and Dave Staigle, Carey LaFave, and the town’s postmaster, Amber Altman.
“Kendra was the initial spark plug,” for the auction, said Burch. “She did an incredible job.”
The auctioneer for the event was Lee Daggett, who has performed hat duty in previous auctions.
“Lee did a great job,” said LaFave.
LaFave said it was truly a grassroots effort. “Word spread by word of mouth. When you believe in something, (it’s) easy to sell it,” she said.
Some of the items auctioned included a propane BBQ grill, a wire feed welder, shop vac, carpet, and quilts.
In addition to the auction items, pies and cakes were auctioned off; some of the desserts were given back and reauctioned.
The organizers said many items were going for more than their face value.
“People were there to give,” said Burch.
Imnaha’s First Responders are trained to handle car accidents, falls, motorcycle accidents, horse-riding accidents, ranching accidents and medical emergencies, before other medical personnel arrive and can take over. For an ambulance to arrive in Imnaha — population about 150 — could take upward of 90 minutes coming from Enterprise. The Life Flight helicopter air ambulance is quicker. But Life Flight air ambulance service, without membership, can cost between $15,000-$20,000 depending on the destination and the nature of the reason for the call. The organizers of the auction said one of their goals is to persuade people to get a Life Flight Air Ambulance membership.
The money raised from the auction will fund equipment for the responders including an AED, oxygen bag and miscellaneous medical equipment for each of the teams of responders. There are four individual responders and two teams of two responders.
LaFave and Staigle said they hope to make the auction an annual event.
“(We) are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the community — it’s huge,” said Staigle.
LaFave said they are grateful for the generosity of the community, “so we can do what we do for the community.”
