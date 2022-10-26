JOSEPH — An easy-to-learn painting technique called ink-paint resist will be taught by Joan Gilbert Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph.
The class will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The technique is one that puts an artsy looseness to even the simplest of line drawings, according to a press release. Beginners and high school students are welcome.
Ink-paint resist is a technique where water-soluble poster paint or gouache is used to protect the canvas from a coat of waterproof India ink. The end result is an image reminiscent of a wood-block print. The class will practice this technique with a small predrawn canvas before moving on to a larger and final art piece.
Participants are asked to come to class with a simple line drawing that fits on an 8.5-inch by 11-inch piece of paper. Predrawn options will be available to use.
Cost of the class is $65. A three-student minimum will be required to run the workshop. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/gilbertworkshop.
In addition to a long career in graphic design, Gilbert has volunteered teaching art to kids in schools and camps throughout Eastern Oregon. She worked with the 2012 Enterprise sixth grade on a five-month animation project, which led to the six-minute animated short film "Wallowa Lake – the REAL Story," and then three years later, to a children’s book of the same name.
