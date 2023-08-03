ENTERPRISE — A final jail-use agreement between Wallowa and Union counties was approved Wednesday, Aug. 2, by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
The agreement, which became effective July 1, replaces one Wallowa County had with Umatilla County. Before July, when Wallowa County needed to incarcerate an inmate, local deputies had to take them the 116 miles to Pendleton. Now, the trip is just 64 miles to La Grande.
“This is the final agreement with our Wallowa County counsel’s edits,” said Commissioner Susan Roberts, who worked on the agreement.
Wallowa County switched shipping inmates from Union to Umatilla county in 2018.
She said it will cost the county about $218,000 after five years to have Union County reserve six beds at its jail. If additional beds are needed, a per-day rate of $82 has been agreed upon. The cost with Umatilla County was similar until this year when Umatilla raised its rates, she said, but since Union County is closer, the county will save money on transportation costs.
“There’ve been some pretty treacherous trips with breakdowns,” Commission Chairman John Hillock said.
“We very much appreciate the Sheriff’s Office taking people over the mountain in some dicey weather,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “It’s good to be able to shorten that drive a little bit.”
He added that either way, the cost is necessary because Wallowa County has no jail, though it has a holding facility where inmates can be kept for a limited time.
Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said the move is having a positive impact on his deputies. Inmates are no longer being transported on the longer drive to Pendleton, easing the workload on his deputies. He noted the impact of the longer drives to Umatilla County was compounded by the fact they were made at odd hours.
“A lot of these trips are made late at night,” he said.
Fish said he believes inmates also prefer the shorter drive since it means less time wearing constraints.
“I know they must like it better because it means they do not have to wear handcuffs as long,” he said.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen said he doubts that inmates have a preference in terms of jails in La Grande and Pendleton, since their conditions are similar.
“The beds and the food are the same,” he said.
In other business at the Wednesday meeting, the commissioners:
• Approved a liquor permit for Joseph Canyon Lodge. Roberts said the lodge is closed for the season and the owners were unsure if they would reopen next year but wanted to have the option.
• Approved a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Agreement between Wallowa County and Community Connection.
• Adopted an interfund transfer for the Solid Waste Department.
• Designated the Wallowa County Chieftain as the newspaper of record for publication of the county’s foreclosure list.
• Approved employee actions for Paul Pagano of the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, a salary change of 2% for getting his advanced certification with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards; Joseph Fish, a salary change in the information technology department; and Brandon Tanzey, a separation from service with the Road Department.
