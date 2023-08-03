ENTERPRISE — A final jail-use agreement between Wallowa and Union counties was approved Wednesday, Aug. 2, by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.

The agreement, which became effective July 1, replaces one Wallowa County had with Umatilla County. Before July, when Wallowa County needed to incarcerate an inmate, local deputies had to take them the 116 miles to Pendleton. Now, the trip is just 64 miles to La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.