JOSEPH — A new date has been set for the Jingle Thru Joseph Parade.
Rather than be held on Nov. 28, the event will be backed up a week to Dec. 5. The parade still will take place at 5 p.m.
A press release from the Joseph Chamber of Commerce said there were several requests to move the date of the event.
"We really want this to be an outdoor fun event for especially our children," the release states. "It has been a hard year for our kids, not knowing if they were homeschooled, going to school, having events, if they were getting sick, and everything else that 2020 has brought. Please help make this a family fun parade."
Santa Claus will be at the Chamber booth for photos from 3-4:30 p.m.
The Merchants' Lighting Contest is still set for Nov. 27.
