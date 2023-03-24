WALLOWA — Tamera Jones is expected to continue her position as interim superintendent of schools for the Wallowa School District for at least one more year after the school board approved a contract 3-1 during a special meeting Thursday, March 23.
The move came after the board met March 13 and declined to offer the permanent position to its last two candidates considered during an executive session and decided to end the current search process. It was the second of two search processes this spring, neither of which produced a candidate acceptable to the board.
The 3-1 vote to approve Jones’ additional contract saw board members Matt Howard, Marty Stevens and Woody Wolfe voting in favor and Mark Moeller voting against. The fifth member of the board, Zach Lathrop, was unable to attend the meeting Thursday.
"We are lucky to have her expertise,” Stevens said of Jones, to which Howard agreed.
School Board Chairman Wolfe declined to say the amount the board is offering Jones on her new contract, but said the information is available if an individual files a public records request. He did say Jones received a raise in her new contract.
The contract is not in effect until signed by Wolfe and Jones. This will take place after spring break, which will conclude Monday, April 3.
Wolfe said the Oregon School Boards Association is expected to renew the search process for a permanent superintendent and elementary school principal in late October or early November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.