WALLOWA — Tamera Jones is expected to continue her position as interim superintendent of schools for the Wallowa School District for at least one more year after the school board approved a contract 3-1 during a special meeting Thursday, March 23.

The move came after the board met March 13 and declined to offer the permanent position to its last two candidates considered during an executive session and decided to end the current search process. It was the second of two search processes this spring, neither of which produced a candidate acceptable to the board.

