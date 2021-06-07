WALLOWA COUNTY — The Joseph Canyon Fire continued to grow on Sunday, June 6, but at a slower rate thanks to cooler temperatures and more moderate winds.
The blaze, burning in Northeastern Wallowa County, has reached 4,000, according to the latest update.
"We won today. We didn't win Saturday, but we won today," said Andy Hayes, incident commander trainee for the Blue Mountain Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Containment of the fire is at 0%, but the fire's spread was held to 300 acres Sunday. The improved conditions allowed firefighters to work strategically. Added resources and burnout operations along Cottonwood Creek help create an anchor point to begin establishing containment lines.
Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for the Vale District of the Bureau of Land Management, said as of Sunday night, 209 personnel were assigned to the fire. That included six hotshot crews, 12 engines and seven helicopters.
The Dry Creek Fire, southeast of the Joseph Canyon Fire, has grown to 1,600 acres and is burning in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Two hotshot crews, smoke jumpers, and rappelers are working on suppression efforts.
"It's really gnarly country," Bogardus said. "It's bad. Getting resources into it safely was a challenge."
That fire, like the Joseph Canyon Fire, is currently at 0% containment.
Northwest 7 Type 2 Incident Management Team is assuming control of fighting both blazes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.