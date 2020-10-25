JOSEPH — It may be early, but the Joseph Chamber of Commerce is urging its members to start thinking about the upcoming Christmas season, including the annual Jingle Thru Joseph.
• Chamber members are urged to let the chamber know when they plan to have open houses for the Christmas season, and to notify the chamber of their open house schedule before Friday, Nov. 20.
• The lighting and decoration contest is for all businesses in Joseph. Businesses should have their lights and decorations up for our annual chamber contest by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Judging will happen after that. Prize for first place is $100.
• Parade entries for Jingle Thru Joseph are open to anyone. The parade will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Staging will be by the Indian Lodge as in past years. This year, the fire departments will be at the head of the line and Santa’s float will be last. All entrants must fill out an entry form. Email Kate Shelton at kshelton@communitybanknet.com or jinglethrujoseph@gmail.com for an entry form. They can also be found on the city's Facebook page, josephoregon.com, or at Real Estate Associates or the Sports Corral in Joseph.
There will be monetary prizes for first, second and third places.
• Also on Nov. 28, Santa Claus will be at the chamber booth from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for photos. Bring your own camera.
There will be no December Joseph Chamber Bus Tour this year, given the COVID-19 restrictions. The chamber would like to come up with a creative idea on the theme of Shop Local for that weekend, and is asking residents with free time to help.
