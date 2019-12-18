The male cagers of the Joseph Eagles won two of three games at Powder Valley’s three-day tournament. The Eagles’ sole loss came to the 2A powerhouse Union Bobcats on hard luck Friday the 13th. The Eagles are ranked 6th in the state’s preseason 1A rankings.
Joseph started out Thursday, Dec. 12 with a convincing 63-52 win over Adrian.
“We could have scored more, but I played the bench and put all 12 varsity players in the game,” Coach Olan Fulfer said.
Superman-come-lately, Chase Murray, led the squad with 24 points. Fulfer said the Joseph Eagles junior played an aggressive game, the kind he likes to see from Murray. Hadley Miller followed with 13, Carson “The Glue” Littlepage zipped in 12, and Mason Ferre‘ nailed 11.
Fulfer also noted the defensive play of Hayden Hite and Malichi Roberts. The coach said the team held up to 20-point leads in the third and fourth quarters before the bench came in.
“It was a good time for the bench because they were playing against the starters,” Fulfer said. “They had a couple of turnovers, but I liked how they stepped up.”
Friday’s face-off with the Union Bobcats started slowly for Joseph. The shell-shocked Eagles were down 19-2 at the end of the first quarter. However, led by Murray’s nine points, the Eagles went on a 20-5 scoring tear in the second quarter, down by only two at the half and had tied the game going into the final quarter. At one point, the Eagles sat on a four-point lead, but some fouls, turnovers and a Bobcat scoring run put the game away for Union.
Murray again led the scoring, notching 22 points on his shooting irons. Ferre’ followed up with eight points and Miller hit the target for five.
Jordan Valley Mustangs lost to the Joseph Charter School Eagles, 58-43. The Eagles found themselves down by three at the end of the first half. Fulfer said the defense was good, but the Mustangs sank tough shots. After dedicating themselves to good passing, the Eagles roared off on a 20-4 third quarter tear and never looked back. The final quarter saw the ‘Stangs score only a single field goal and some free throws.
Murray again led the squad with 19 points, Ferre’ contributed 18 and Miller scored 10.
Fulfer noted the scrappiness of their opponents and said the team knows with their preseason schedule, they won’t be bowling anyone over — they need to play top ball in every game.
“Every single game is a test in a different way,” he said.
The weekend left the Eagles 3-2 in the preseason. They next fly to Ione/Arlington on Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.