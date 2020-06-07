In this strange COVID-19 year, most high school graduations involve graduates and families in cars. Maybe pickups for rural communities. Joseph Charter School had a style all its own. Graduation included one student who rode in on horseback, and another who arrived via stagecoach for its June 5th ceremony.
Joseph held its graduation on the football field, but with ominous skies and thunderstorms predicted, hedged the bet with a large tent that covered speakers, parents and family members permitted to attend. Pomp and Circumstance heralded the entry of seniors who were chauffeured in everything from a new Toyota Tacoma pickup to a vintage Ford pickup to a slick black Camaro convertible to a stagecoach and finally, 2019 Chief Joseph Days’ queen, Rylee Wilcox aboard her palomino.
Students ringed the outside of the tent while Principal Sherri Kilgore bid an emotional and inspiring farewell to the class of 2020.
“You are the leaders of a new decade,” she said. “2020 is a wonderful time to graduate, and to move forward, to accomplish amazing things, which I know that all of you will do. But I want you to move forward with fortitude, with responsibility, with faith that things will be getting better. I want you to move forward with the theme of transformation. Make the changes in the social, cultural and environment ways that we need, to make this world a better place.”
The number of people under the big top tent was limited to 25 by the Phase 1 guidelines still in effect—two family members for each senior. School faculty members provided their messages to seniors via recordings, rather than in person as they’ve done in the past.
The three co-valedictorians, Camille Crenshaw, Ellyse Tingelstad, and Malichi Roberts, urged their classmates to live fully rounded, purposeful lives, and then dispensed senior gifts, including a bright wig for Ashlie McAfee (always a different color hair—Is that a new student?), a fuzzy, feathered crown to Rylee Wilcox (fit for a queen), a red Dodge keychain to Carson Littlepage (look what he drove in on), a cowboy hat to Hadley Miller (something we always think of when we see you), and a fireman’s hat for Ronny Morello (who was the first to arrive to put out the gym fire).
Ellyse Tingelstad made the parting comments for the three co-valedictorians. “So far it may seem as though the year 2020 is not working out very well, between the fire, the pandemic, and an uncertain world to come. While much of what’s going on makes no sense, and we often question all that we hear, it’s easy to become lost, discouraged, and unmotivated to move forward. I’d like to share a verse from a song titled ‘Quiet your Mind’ by the Zac Brown Band, as it’s the best piece of advice one can get for the situation we are currently in. The song is about trying to find a perspective on life that keeps us sane. ‘Quiet your mind, soak it all in, it’s a game you can’t win, enjoy the ride.’ … I wish you all a future where only you decide your definition of success, all while enjoying every single moment along the way.”
