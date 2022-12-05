JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council is back up to full strength, since Mary Smith was appointed to fill a vacant seat at its Thursday, Dec. 1 meeting, according to Mayor Lisa Collier.
The mayor spoke highly of the new addition to the council and her husband, Ken.
“They’re very involved in the community so she was a great choice,” Collier said. “I think she’s going to be a great addition.”
Smith, who has never served on the council before, takes a position that has an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2024. She works at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and is a longtime resident of Joseph, Collier said.
The council also thanked Councilor Kirsten Rohla for her years of service. Thursday’s meeting was her last on the council.
“From the whole City Council, we would like to thank her for her time,” Collier said.
The council also talked about honoring longtime Joseph resident Jeff Parker, who died Sunday, Nov. 27, the mayor said. Parker has been active in — and has been honored for — his service with Chief Joseph Days Rodeo and other activities around town.
“He was always on Main Street for the past 50 years,” Collier said. “He was an amazing guy. We lost a Joseph staple.”
Although the issue wasn’t on last week’s agenda, the council will in the future consider setting up a memorial bench for Parker, Collier said.
In another matter, the council discussed the town’s holiday lighting contest. There are two categories — business and residential — and the deadline to enter is Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“That’s always a fun thing,” Collier said. “We publish the list of contestants and people can get hot chocolate and drive around see them.”
Winners will be announced Christmas Eve. They will win credit off their city utility bill and a donation to a charity of choice.
The council also:
• Approved street closures for veterinarian checks downtown Jan. 18, for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race.
• Approved street closures requested by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 Wallowa Mountain Cruise on Aug. 25-27.
• Heard a brief presentation on public works projects from Anderson Perry, the city’s engineering firm.
• Set the next council meeting for Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
