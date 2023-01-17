JOSEPH — City of Joseph officials are brainstorming ways to beef up the presence of law enforcement in the town, and city Administrator Dan Larman will spend the next two months researching options.

Potential options for the city include establishing its own police force or signing a contract with another law enforcement agency to provide services to Joseph, but officials emphasized that the discussion was in its earliest stages. Larman told councilors at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 5 that he would have a report ready by the council’s March meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.