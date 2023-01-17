Joseph City Administrator Dan Larman said the law-enforcement issue is one that many rural communities in Eastern Oregon have grappled with. He said he would prepare a report for the council that would outline options and include estimates of potential costs.
From left: Councilor Brinda Stanley, Councilor Stephen Bartlow, City Administrator Dan Larman, Mayor Lisa Collier, Administrative Assistant Jamie Collier, Councilor Nancy Parmenter, Councilor Mary Smith, Councilor Matt Soots.
JOSEPH — City of Joseph officials are brainstorming ways to beef up the presence of law enforcement in the town, and city Administrator Dan Larman will spend the next two months researching options.
Potential options for the city include establishing its own police force or signing a contract with another law enforcement agency to provide services to Joseph, but officials emphasized that the discussion was in its earliest stages. Larman told councilors at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 5 that he would have a report ready by the council’s March meeting.
Joseph Mayor Lisa Collier opened discussion into the subject at the Jan. 5 meeting, although she wanted to emphasize that she was not criticizing any other law-enforcement agency. Currently, the city is served by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s my opinion that I would like us to have some sort of law enforcement representation here, and I know that a couple of you feel that same way,” Collier told the council.
She said she was primarily concerned with the response time to calls from Joseph. Residents and councilors have shared concerns regarding response times.
“I know it’s particularly tricky around events in the summer and it’s also tricky when we call and need something — and this has happened — there’s either no response or their response is, we can come talk to you tomorrow, or it’s going to be five hours or there’s no one on duty,” Collier said. “Those are really hard things to hear.”
She added: “I want to be careful to say that I’m sure the sheriff’s office is busy and I’m sure they’re not ignoring us on purpose. They’re understaffed and very busy.”
In an interview after the meeting, Collier said “The Sheriff’s Office and the Enterprise Police Department are stellar. It’s just, how can we be as safe as possible and speed up response times?”
Collier said it was important for the council to start thinking about this now, since any option it selects could have an impact on the city’s 2023-24 budget, which must be in place by July 1.
Both Collier and Larman said their very preliminary and personal opinions were that Joseph should launch its own police department.
“My personal opinion and outlook,” Larman said, “is that I think it’s better for the city as a whole to have our department.” He said that could allow the city to contract out officers to other entities, such as schools or Oregon State Parks for their law-enforcement needs.
Councilors brainstormed about the number of sworn officers that would be required to provide 24-hour service to Joseph. Some councilors thought that would require at least three officers.
Although no cost estimates were mentioned at the meeting, one possible rough comparison would be with the Enterprise Police Department, which has four uniformed officers. In the 2020-21 budget year, Enterprise spent more than $600,000 on its Police Department. (More recent numbers for Enterprise’s budget were not available on the city’s website.) Joseph’s city budget for the 2022-23 budget cycle is about $12.7 million.
“It won’t be cheap, that’s for sure,” Larman said. “But we need to look at the options.”
In other business at the Jan. 5 meeting:
• The members of the council who were reelected to new terms, Brinda Stanley and Nancy Parmenter, were sworn in. The council reelected Matt Soots as its mayor pro tem; Soots will preside over council meetings in the event Collier cannot attend.
• The city’s Public Works Department has been designing plans to build a new bathroom in the city park.
• With the passing of House Bill 3055, which allows cities in Oregon to determine their own speed limits, the city is considering lowering the speed limit in some of the busier places in the city and near Wallowa Lake.
• The city billing system is going paperless and will allow a quick-pay option, called Xpress Bill Pay, through which people can pay their bill online.
• The Stubborn Mule won the business Christmas/holiday lights contest and donated its winnings of $200 to the Wallowa County Humane Society. The first place residential Christmas/holiday lights winner was Caitlin Stutz, who won a $200 water credit, and a $200 donation to a local school group or nonprofit organization. She said she wanted her light show to be so spectacular that her father could “see her lights from heaven.” At her request, the city will make a $200 donation to the Wallowa County Humane Society. The second place residential winner of a $100 water credit and a $100 donation to a local school group, nonprofit or charity was Keith and Paige Clements; they asked that their winnings go to Community Connection.
