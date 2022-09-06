Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site.jpeg

The Joseph City Council voted Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, to stop pursuing a proposed “land swap” in the city’s urban growth boundary that included land from Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site currently zoned for residential use and within the city's urban growth boundary.

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council agreed in a unanimous vote Thursday, Sept. 1, to stop pursuing the proposed “land swap” in the city’s urban growth boundary.

City Manager Dan Larman said the council discussed it a little and then held the vote.

