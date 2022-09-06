JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council agreed in a unanimous vote Thursday, Sept. 1, to stop pursuing the proposed “land swap” in the city’s urban growth boundary.
City Manager Dan Larman said the council discussed it a little and then held the vote.
The urban growth boundary has become a subject of debate as various property owners have expressed a desire to develop land within or just outside the urban growth boundary or city limits.
In the most recent case, the city intended to swap 69.9 acres of the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site currently zoned for residential use and within the urban growth boundary for 73.4 acres nearby on the city’s southwest side. Since state law governing urban growth boundaries require land to be available for residential use, the land in Iwetemlaykin cannot be used for residential, as it has become part of a state park.
When public hearings were held on the issue, numerous people spoke against the swap. Also, the council expressed the need for a planning commission to help with such issues. The city, as yet, has no planning commission.
The council, which has approved two of the five needed members to the commission, agreed to consider three more and an applicant for a vacant council seat on its October agenda, Larman said.
In another matter, the council agreed to set the rate for system development charges at $10,000, which Larman said is “way lower” than average for comparable cities.
SDCs are charges that a city or county may assess to cover the “true cost” of development and include costs to existing and additional water, sewer, transportation and park services.
