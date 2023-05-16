JOSEPH — Members of the Joseph City Council appear to be leaning toward asking voters to either ban or place a moratorium on psilocybin services in the city.
The council took up the issue at its work meeting on Wednesday, May 10. The council cannot take any official action at a work session.
Proponents of psilocybin, a hallucinogen, point to research suggesting that the substance could have a huge role to play in treating mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
In 2020, voters statewide passed Measure 109, making Oregon the first state to legalize its use. The measure restricts its use to state-licensed facilities with trained counselors administering the drug. It does not create a market for psilocybin, and possession, consumption and manufacturing of the drug outside licensed facilities remain illegal. The first psilocybin service centers, mostly located in urban locations, are scheduled to open this year.
Measure 109 also included an opt-out clause allowing local governments to refer to voters either a two-year moratorium or an outright ban on psilocybin services, but only in statewide general elections.
In the November 2022 election, Wallowa County voters approved a ban on psilocybin services in the county’s unincorporated areas.
But the Wallowa County ban doesn’t apply to incorporated towns inside the county, so Joseph theoretically is still considered a safe harbor for psilocybin services. To ban or apply a moratorium on psilocybin services inside the city, the council would have to refer a measure to Joseph voters in a statewide general election, and the next one of those is in November 2024.
In the November 2022 election, such bans or moratoriums were on the ballot in 114 Oregon cities and towns — about half of Oregon’s municipalities. In 112 of those cases, voters affirmed the bans or moratoriums.
At the Joseph City Council work session, councilors generally said they didn’t have detailed knowledge about psilocybin, but also had little interest in having the small city be a “poster child” for its use.
Also at the work session, councilors looked at revising the city’s procedures for making donations to community causes. Mayor Lisa Collier has said the city has spent more on donations than it has budgeted.
Collier and councilors have been working on a revised application form for donation requests and setting up a deadline for applications. But councilors thought it would be best to set up a transition year for the budget year beginning July 1, 2023; during the transition period, the new form would be used but the deadline would not be put into place until near the beginning of the 2024-25 budget year.
Both issues are likely to return to the council for official action.
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.