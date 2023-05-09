It took Joseph City Council Stephen Bartlow 17 minutes and 30 seconds to read aloud the city’s proposed ordinance governing transient merchants.
And then it took the City Council about 75 seconds at its meeting Thursday, May 4 to approve the measure.
Bartlow took on the burden of reading the ordinance aloud for its mandatory second reading at the meeting; with the reading out of the way, the council was free to vote on the measure, and it passed without opposition.
“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time,” Mayor Lisa Collier said.
Under the merchant fees ordinance, the fees will be assessed of any business without a permanent address in Joseph to fund municipal services. Some temporary businesses objected to the licensing fee, saying it’s too high. However, owners of brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to provide services all year long argued that the temporary fee is justified since transient merchants don’t have the expenses incurred by brick-and-mortar businesses.
The application fees for both temporary and transient businesses are $25, with a business permit fee of $45 a month for temporary businesses and $50 a month — but not less than $350 — for a transient business.
The ordinance also includes penalties for violations, exceptions and a process for appeals.
Also at the meeting, councilors received a report about an online survey asking about law-enforcement options for the city of Joseph. Councilors have been discussing ways to bolster law enforcement in the city, and have said they’re leaning toward a proposal from Sheriff Joel Fish to add a deputy to focus on Joseph but who would be available as necessary to respond to other incidents throughout the county.
As they gathered more information about the city’s law enforcement options, city officials posted an online survey on the matter on the city’s website. Some 45 people responded to the survey, councilors learned, and 86.4% of them said they believe law enforcement is needed in the city.
“We have a pretty good indication of what the citizens of Joseph want to see,” said Dan Larman, the city administrator.
But some councilors wondered if there were ways to gather more public response. Collier wondered if the city should hold a town hall meeting on the topic. In the end, councilors decided to post the survey to the city’s website again in an attempt to gather more responses. The survey can be accessed through the city’s website, josephoregon.org.
On another matter, the council heard a presentation from Enterprise resident Jude Graham about a text-to-911 service. People in counties that have the service tcan send a text message to 911 dispatchers instead of a voice call. Such a service could be valuable in Wallowa County, where phone reception can be spotty.
Graham said she planned to speak to other governmental bodies in the county to try to drum up community support for the idea. “I don’t want it passed off until next year,” she said. “I don’t want that tourist in the county who needs help and we can’t save them.”
The council took no official action on the matter, and Sheriff Fish said the Sheriff’s Office was planning to add the service “but there are lots of things we have to do before we get there,” he said.
Also at the meeting:
• The council accepted the resignation of Councilor Matt Soots, who is moving out of the city limits. The council now has two vacancies.
• Councilors learned that May 18 has been set aside for a day of cleanup and maintenance on the flower boxes downtown. “We’re hoping to get a lot of volunteers to get a lot of these boxes adopted,” Collier said.
• The council agreed to street closures on July 28 and 29 for Chief Joseph Days parades.
