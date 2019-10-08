The Joseph City Council met for its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3. A crowd of 25-30 attended the meeting.
Highlights of the meeting included questions regarding the Joseph Community Center, including the rent, and a prospective candidate for the council seat recently vacated by Kathy Zacharias.
Raider Heck, who heads the community center committee along with council member, Patty Bufford, announced the center and the Joseph City Hall would get Light Emitted Diode lighting after Heck had a conversation with Wallowa County Commissioner, John Hillock. The commissioner told Heck that thanks to a deal he had worked out with the energy trust, it wouldn't cost the city any money. LED lighting is significantly more economic to use as it lasts longer and is more energy efficient than traditional forms of lighting.
"The people that are coming out of the woodwork and helping on this building, that care about this building, is something else," he said. "I've been pleased and thankful."
In response to a question from Joseph citizen, Meg Bowen, Heck said the city eventually plans to update the building with 21st century technology so teleconference meetings can be held at the center and plans are also underway to rent only portions of the building rather than the whole space.
City administrator, Larry Braden, mentioned that because of the upgrades, rental rates had changed as well to a "respectable amount."
Citizen Kathy Norman asked if the center's kitchen could be rented as a commercial kitchen, but no one on the council seemed to know. Heck said the kitchen had been out of fire suppression compliance for more than a dozen years, but the problem had been fixed.
Later, the council intended to consider two applications for the open council seat. One applicant retracted his offer the day before the meeting but the other, Richard Pointer, formerly of Pendleton, attended the meeting and gave the council a brief biography and his thoughts about community involvement. After answering a few questions from the council, Sajonia nominated Pointer to the council seat effective Nov. 1. A council member seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
The next Joseph City Council meeting is slated for Thursday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.