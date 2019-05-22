After more than a year of shuffling and re-shuffling of employees at Joseph City Hall, the office dust has settled with employees that appear to be in it for the long haul.
Belinda Buswell, who started as the general clerk less than a year ago, is one of these employees.
Although not technically a Wallowa County native, Buswell has a long history in the county. She was born in Sulphur, Louisiana. At 3 years old, her father passed away and her family relocated to Joseph. Within three months, her family home caught fire and claimed the life of Buswell’s 7-year-old sister.
After Buswell graduated from Joseph High School, she married and had a son, Jeffrey, and a daughter, Jordan. At 35 she returned to college and received her AAS in electronic engineering and was employed at Intel in Hillsboro from 2002-2009. At Intel she became versed in databases, computer systems and system efficiency. She left Intel at her seven-year sabbatical to pursue a degree in business administration with a concentration of leadership, organization and management, and graduated in 2012.
From there, she accepted a position at Barrick Gold in Nevada and was responsible for training all employees, contractors, and visitors to the Mine Safety & Health Administration standards and procedures. In August 2016 she returned home to care for her elderly parents. She is working on finishing a bachelor’s degree in psychology and plans to pursue a master’s degree in the same field. She is happy with her return to Wallowa County where she is surrounded by family and friends. In her free time, Buswell enjoys the outdoors, and loves to read and learn new things.
A friend told Buswell about the general clerk position, which interested her as her mother, Joyce Wicklander, served as Joseph city recorder. The city hired Buswell in October 2018 and appointed her as recorder in January 2019.
Buswell’s position is one of the most complex professions in local government. By turns, she serves as council clerk, records manager, city elections officer, treasurer/finance officer, personnel director, insurance officer, payroll reporting and has numerous other duties. The job does present its difficulties, although Buswell is more than up for the task.
“I think the most difficult part of my job is educating the council, employees, and citizens on ethics and ordinances,” she said. “Some want their agenda promoted no matter what Oregon statutes, ordinances, or ethical decisions are impacted. They simply don’t understand the process and it is my job to educate them on the policies and procedures required to proceed with their requests.”
Buswell said she will not compromise her ethics or morals, no matter what heat it brings. She added that education is key when making ethical decisions, avoiding conflict of interests, and setting an example by her actions. “I think having an education and work history backed in ethics makes it easy for me to make ethical decisions,” she said.
Of course, the job has its rewards, something that Buswell appreciates.
“I think the most rewarding part of my job is helping others build the life they want in our small community while maintaining the desired quality of life for our citizens,” she said. “The important task in doing that is following your code in the process.”
Some of Buswell’s duties may surprise Joseph citizens. With her background in safety and health, she works closely with the public works supervisor to establish a culture that overflows into employees’ personal lives. She said this sets an example for others and makes it part of the personnel experience, not just another task.
“When you’ve seen the loss of life and safety flaws that have caused permanent health issues or the loss of life that I have personally experienced, it makes a huge impact on those you share it with,” she said. “It isn’t just a policy anymore, it’s someone you know standing in front of you and sharing the worst days of their life with you, it definitely makes a difference when you expect your team to make safe choices.”
Buswell’s end goal as city recorder is to organize the city’s entire system as a whole.
“It requires clear deliverables for a team of capable individuals, training and support of those individuals, and a council that supports the direction ... I am here to create that system by being the common thread in all departments to assist them with their deliverables,” she said. “If you set your team up for success and get out of their way, they achieve much more than they think was ever attainable.”
Having an excellent team and an attitude of transparency is the key to success, according to Buswell. They know their job is to make the city a better place to live, and the whole team welcomes input from Joseph citizens.
“My hope is that the citizens of Joseph will see what we are trying to accomplish for them, stop by and ask questions when they arise, and remember that change is a process that is sometimes difficult, messy, and uncomfortable,” she said. “In the end I believe it will make the city a better place for all.”
