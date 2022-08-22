JOSEPH — Two of the needed five members on the Joseph Planning Commission were appointed during the Thursday, Aug. 18, City Council meeting.
Approved for the commission were Benjamin Curry and Whitney Freya.
Mayor Jamie Collier has said in the past that the council is eager to have a commission in place, particularly to deal with issues such as the urban growth boundary and routine planning and zoning issues. However, finding willing volunteers has been a difficult task.
The new City Administrator Dan Larman said April 22 that the council is still seeking applications for the other three vacancies. Curry and Freya, meanwhile, are simply approved for the commission until it is fully staffed.
“These two people are basically on standby,” Larman said.
The council also is considering applications to fill a vacancy among its membership. Adam Sexton’s application was considered at last week’s meeting, but was not acted upon, Larman said.
“They want a little more time before they appoint” the position, he said.
No other applications for city councilor had come in that Larman was aware of, he said.
The council’s next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 1. Larman said several as-yet unresolved issues are expected to be dealt with at that meeting.
“Pretty much all of the hot-ticket items are going to be dealt with in the September meeting,” he said.
One of those issues includes the urban growth boundary.
The council also:
• Approved a resolution on revenue to be received from the state.
• Approved a resolution to amend the wastewater project loan amount from $3.8 million to $5.2 million. Larman said the large increase was due to “a lot of supply-chain issues and a lot of inflation issues.”
• Heard department and committee reports.
