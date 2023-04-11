The Joseph City Council heard an update on efforts to bolster law enforcement inside the city, was briefed on a sore spot in the city’s budget and looked at a proposed ordinance regarding transient merchants during a busy meeting Thursday, April 6.
The proposed ordinance regarding transient merchants has generated controversy for months. At Thursday’s meeting, the ordinance received its first reading, courtesy of Councilor Stephen Bartlow, who read the five-page ordinance aloud, as required.
Under the merchant fees ordinance, the fees would be assessed of any business without a permanent address in Joseph to fund municipal services. Some temporary businesses have objected to the licensing fee, saying it was too high. However, owners of brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to provide services all year long have disagreed, saying the temporary fee was justified since transient merchants don’t have the expenses incurred by brick-and-mortar businesses.
The application fees for both temporary and transient businesses are $25, with a business permit fee of $45 a month for temporary businesses and $50 a month — but not less than $350 — for a transient business. The distinction between temporary and transient businesses is detailed in the ordinance, which is available at City Hall and can be viewed on the online agenda for the April 6 meeting.
The ordinance also includes penalties for violations, exceptions and a process for appeals.
The council took no action on the ordinance at Thursday’s meeting, and the issue will be taken up again at a later council meeting.
On the law-enforcement question, city officials have launched a survey to get a sense of what residents and others think about the issue.
“Is it traffic, is it drugs, is it visitors, wandering dogs?” Mayor Lisa Collier asked at the meeting, citing some of the choices on the survey.
The city is considering ways to bolster law enforcement inside the city limits. Options include contracting with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office to add a deputy who would be primarily assigned to Joseph or creating a police department from scratch. Collier and other councilors have said they are leaning toward contracting with the sheriff’s office, although no decisions have been made.
Paper copies of the survey are available at Joseph City Hall, 211 N. Main St. The deadline for the survey is May 1, so councilors can look at the results at their May meeting. Collier said county residents and frequent visitors to Joseph are welcome to take the survey as well.
The budget discussion focused on one particular line item: grants and donations from the city to organizations. Collier said the city had budgeted $2,000 for its fiscal year on that line item, but hasn’t had a good procedure to track overall spending. As a result, she said, the city has overspent that budget item.
Collier said the city is overhauling the process by which organizations can apply for grants and donations and would be publicizing the changes. And, as the city begins work on its 2023-24 budget, “We’re going to budget a realistic amount (for the donations) and stick with it,” she said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved incentives to persuade city residents to pay their water and sewer bills online in a paperless format. Customers who sign up for autopay options will save $1 on their bill; customers who opt for paperless billing can save $1.50.
• Appointed Alicia Garrett to the city Budget Committee.
• Approved a street closure for vendors during Chief Joseph Days, July 26-30.
---
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
