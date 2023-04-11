The Joseph City Council heard an update on efforts to bolster law enforcement inside the city, was briefed on a sore spot in the city’s budget and looked at a proposed ordinance regarding transient merchants during a busy meeting Thursday, April 6.

The proposed ordinance regarding transient merchants has generated controversy for months. At Thursday’s meeting, the ordinance received its first reading, courtesy of Councilor Stephen Bartlow, who read the five-page ordinance aloud, as required.

---

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at mmcinally@wallowa.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.