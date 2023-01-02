JOSEPH — Selection of a new mayor pro tem and mayoral committee appointments will be under new business Thursday, Jan. 5, when the Joseph City Council holds its first meeting of the new year.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. People are welcome to attend in person or via a Zoom link available on the city’s website.

