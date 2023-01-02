reporter
JOSEPH — Selection of a new mayor pro tem and mayoral committee appointments will be under new business Thursday, Jan. 5, when the Joseph City Council holds its first meeting of the new year.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. People are welcome to attend in person or via a Zoom link available on the city’s website.
The mayor pro tem assumes the role of mayor in the event that Mayor Lisa Collier is unable to attend a council meeting.
Also under new business, the council will:
• Designate a person or persons to carry on labor union negotiations.
• Put up surplus equipment for sale under sealed bids.
• Submit a request regarding the Oregon High School Equestrian Team.
The council also is expected to plan future agenda items. Those items include:
• Optional changes in city speed limits per House Bill 3055.
• Law enforcement options. At present, the city has no contract for law enforcement with Wallowa County.
• Review an ordinance on transient merchant fees.
• Hear department reports.
• Set the next council meeting for Feb. 2.
