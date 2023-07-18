NewJosLib 0120.jpg
Work is underway to upgrade electrical and plumbing fixtures in the old Blackburn Building at N. 100 East St. in Joseph. The building will become the new Joseph City Library. It is hoped it will get greater use, being just down the hill from Joseph Charter School, seen here in the background.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council is scheduled to discuss plans to move the city library to its new quarters at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

The meeting will be held at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. Vacation schedules forced the meeting to move to July 20 instead of its usual date on the first Thursday of the month.

