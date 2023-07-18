Work is underway to upgrade electrical and plumbing fixtures in the old Blackburn Building at N. 100 East St. in Joseph. The building will become the new Joseph City Library. It is hoped it will get greater use, being just down the hill from Joseph Charter School, seen here in the background.
JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council is scheduled to discuss plans to move the city library to its new quarters at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
The meeting will be held at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. Vacation schedules forced the meeting to move to July 20 instead of its usual date on the first Thursday of the month.
At the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District will make a presentation for the new Joseph City Library. The council is considering a deal in which the district would assist Joseph city officials in project development and grant-writing services on behalf of the library.
Plans have been underway for a year and a half to move the library from its cramped quarters in City Hall and relocate it in the old Blackburn Building just down the hill from Joseph Charter School. The Blackburn Building, a former medical office, was donated to the city.
In other business, the council will consider:
• A speed zone change update for the south end of town.
• A resolution revising the fee agreement for Baum Smith, LLC for legal services. The fee has been $125 an hour and is proposed to be raised to $200 an hour.
• A resolution declaring the city’s election to receive state revenues.
• A resolution revising the city’s contract with Laborers’ Union Local 737.
• A resolution to set a fee schedule for administrative services.
• An agreement for engineering service for the water system master plan.
• A deadline date for grants and donations from the city.
• A presentation by Anderson Perry, the engineering company that often works with the city.
• Department reports.
• Setting the next council meeting for Aug. 24.
The meeting will be preceded by a council executive session scheduled for 6 p.m., also at the Joseph Community Events Center. The council may hold such a private session under several conditions outlined in state law, including to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
That may be the case with Thursday’s executive session: According to the packet prepared for the meeting, the council is scheduled to meet with Dan Larman, the city administrator, during the executive session to review an updated employment agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.