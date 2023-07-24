JOSEPH — The city of Joseph has enlisted the help of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District to help pay for a new home for the city’s library.

At their Thursday, July 20 meeting, members of the Joseph City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the district. Under the agreement, the district will seek grants and other financial support to pay for remodeling the Blackburn Building to serve as the library’s new home.

