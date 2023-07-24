JOSEPH — The city of Joseph has enlisted the help of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District to help pay for a new home for the city’s library.
At their Thursday, July 20 meeting, members of the Joseph City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the district. Under the agreement, the district will seek grants and other financial support to pay for remodeling the Blackburn Building to serve as the library’s new home.
The city plans to move its library, now located in cramped quarters in City Hall, to the Blackburn Building, just down the hill from Joseph Charter School. The former doctor’s office is being remodeled, but the city needs to find additional funding for the project.
Joseph City Administrator Dan Larman said Lynne Curry of the library’s board of directors would have more information on future plans, but Curry could not immediately be reached for comment. Larman said the city has no estimated time when the library can be moved into its new quarters.
In another matter, the council held an executive session to update the employment contract for Larman. In open session, Larman was given a raise within the position’s salary range of $75,000 to $110,000. He declined to get more specific on his salary.
The council also voted to decrease the speed limit at the southern end of town on Highway 82, and directed Larman to contact Region 5 of the Oregon Department of Transportation about the matter, since it is a state highway. At present, the speed limit is 30 mph about a mile into town. Some believe it would be better to reduce that to 25 mph.
“I believe it’s in the best interest of the town to slow things down,” Larman said Friday.
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to hold a work session to update the city’s sidewalk and sign ordinance.
• Set May 15 as the deadline for donation requests from city organizations that would come out of the city’s 2024-25 budget, which begins on July 1, 2024. In the past, Larman said, the process for awarding these donations was “kind of a free-for-all. People would just show up and ask. We figured it would be more efficient to have a deadline.” Setting the deadline before the 2024-25 budget goes into effect will allow the city to budget for those donations.
• Agreed to hold the next council meeting Aug. 24.
