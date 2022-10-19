JOSEPH — Joseph Charter School’s National Parliamentary Procedure Team will take their winning ways to Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29 for the National FFA Convention.

The team consists of Owen Gorham, Mary Thiel, Kane Johnson, Andrew Beachy, McKenzie Keffer and Payton Hess, according to adviser Chelcee Mansfield. She said Cooper Nave was on the original winning team at state but is staying home to compete in volleyball.

