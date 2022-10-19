The Parliamentary Procedure Team from Joseph Charter School’s FFA chapter will head to Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29 for the National FFA Convention. There, the statewide winners will compete for a national title. From left are Cooper Nave, Andrew Beachy, Kane Johnson, Owen Gorham, Mary Thiel, McKenzie Keffer and adviser Chelcee Mansfield.
JOSEPH — Joseph Charter School’s National Parliamentary Procedure Team will take their winning ways to Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29 for the National FFA Convention.
The team consists of Owen Gorham, Mary Thiel, Kane Johnson, Andrew Beachy, McKenzie Keffer and Payton Hess, according to adviser Chelcee Mansfield. She said Cooper Nave was on the original winning team at state but is staying home to compete in volleyball.
The team will compete Oct. 27, and if they make it to the semifinals and finals, then they will compete on Oct. 28, Mansfield said.
To get to this level they had to win districts, the sectional event Joseph is a part of, and then state. The team has competed against schools ranging from 1A to 5A and has thus far won at every level.
Students who compete in the National Parliamentary Procedure competition are considered a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians until they are 30, and if they score higher than an 80% on their knowledge tests then they are recognized as accredited parliamentarians.
The team has already taken a three-hour test online. While at the convention they will give an 11-minute demonstration of their parliamentary procedure skills. Each student will have a required motion (the motion could be a privileged, subsidiary, or an incidental motion or a motion that brings a motion back before the assembly) and they have a main motion that they must do correctly. They will debate at least four times and they are also supposed to attempt an additional motion, all while the chairman leads the session.
Students participating in the Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event are evaluated on their ability to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting using parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their knowledge of parliamentary law and their ability to present logical, realistic and convincing debate and motions.
