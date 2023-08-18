scuba.jpeg

Members of the Joseph Fire Department undergo scuba training at Lucky Peak Reservoir near Boise, Idaho. The department recently received a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation, as well as funding from Friends of Joseph Fire and the city of Joseph to pay for the team and training.

 Joseph Fire Department/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — There are five — almost six — qualified scuba divers now with the Joseph Fire Department ready to take on water-related emergencies just as they have fires and medical emergencies.

The need is becoming more common, Jeffrey Wecks, chief of the department, said Thursday, Aug. 17.

