Members of the Joseph Fire Department undergo scuba training at Lucky Peak Reservoir near Boise, Idaho. The department recently received a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation, as well as funding from Friends of Joseph Fire and the city of Joseph to pay for the team and training.
JOSEPH — There are five — almost six — qualified scuba divers now with the Joseph Fire Department ready to take on water-related emergencies just as they have fires and medical emergencies.
The need is becoming more common, Jeffrey Wecks, chief of the department, said Thursday, Aug. 17.
Last year, the department responded to nine calls for water emergencies. Most often they’re at nearby Wallowa Lake.
“It seems like, you never had to worry about the lake, but the last couple of years there’ve been more,” Wecks said.
The chief said the department determined it would need $39,000 to fund a qualified dive team. (Scuba comes from the acronym for self-contained underwater breathing apparatus.)
The department received a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation of $16,000 toward the total cost of training and supplies.
Wecks said the remainder came in the form of $13,000 from the city of Joseph and another $10,000 raised by the Friends of Joseph Firefighters.
The chief said five firefighters so far are scuba-qualified, with another on the verge of gaining his qualification.
Wecks said the firefighters usually train once a week, often at Wallowa Lake.
Underwater rescue is something that no local or nearby departments were able to do, so a call would have to go out for a team to come from over three hours away to assist on the calls.
The department now can serve the need if one arises to rescue with a scuba rescue team.
Most calls are relatively tame, such as for missing paddle boarders. People find a board and later the paddle boarder is found walking along the shore.
Wecks said the department was called out a couple of years ago for skeleton in the lake, but it turned out to be a plastic toy.
One time, Wecks said, a pickup went into the lake and the department called in the state dive team. That’s something it wouldn't have had to do if it had its own qualified divers.
“That’s why we’ve seen the need for it,” Wecks said. “We’ve been looking at trying to put together a team for two years.”
The department has served the community of Joseph and the surrounding areas with its volunteers since 1888, according to a press release.
However, with the growing populations and increase of visitors to the small, rural community the needs of the department are growing. The department is made up of 19 volunteers who serve the community in emergency medical service calls, to fire and rescue, donating their time to community services projects like “Fill the Fire Truck” to being at the Trunk-or-Treating event in Joseph on Main Street or at the Joseph State Airport for the Wallowa County Fly-In.
Anyone interested in supporting the department can make tax-deductible donations directly to Friends of Joseph Firefighters at any branch of Community Bank.
