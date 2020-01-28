It was business as usual — almost — Monday, Jan. 27, as Joseph Charter School students came back to school in the wake of a Jan. 16 fire. That blaze severely damaged the school gym and caused smoke and water damage to most of the rest of the school.
The fifth grade through high school classes are being held in buildings on campus, including the shop and the new CTE building. Kindergarten through fourth-grade students classes are being held in the Wallowa County Professional Building in Enterprise. Students there are being bussed to the Joseph Community Center for lunch and a recess on the old Joseph Elementary School playground/field. JCS is paying $210/day to use the Community Center. Costs for use of the Professional building space is still being negotiated with Viridian Management.
District Superintendent and K-4 Principal Lance Homan said he’s hoping all the classrooms and other facilities at the school — other than the gym — will be back in service by about Feb. 10.
“We want to keep the kids on as normal a schedule as possible,” Homan said.
He said the K-4 classrooms received the least smoke damage and will be the quickest and easiest to clean.
Sherri Kilgore, principal of the fifth through 12th grades, said the staff is still completing inventories of classroom and materials damage and loss. No estimate of the dollar cost of the fire has yet been calculated. She said that structural engineers and others will be at the school later this week to assess repairs needed at the gym.
“The top priority is getting all the students back in classrooms at the Joseph campus,” she said. “The gym will be the last thing we worry about fixing”
Kilgore also said the investigation of the cause of the fire is still ongoing and although it is unofficially believed to have been electrical in nature, no determination has been reached.
Both Homan and Kilgore are grateful for the helping hands and support extended to JCS. “Schools and community members from all over eastern Oregon have reached out with their support,” Kilgore said.
Students were glad to be back at school. But sophomore Hayden Hite, who was sure the gym would be back in use by next season, was sorry for this year’s seniors.
“It kind of sucks for the seniors since they won’t be able to play senior night in their home gym,” he said, adding that the experience has made for much team bonding.
Girls basketball team co-captain Sabrina Albee, a 17-year-old junior, said the experience brought team members together. “It just shows what being a team is all about no matter what gym we’re playing in,” she said.
“We never wanted to go through this, but it is what’s happening,” Lance Homan said. “This is our new normal and we’re excited to get the kids what they need … and tackle what’s in front of us.”
