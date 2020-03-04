Joseph Charter School’s gymnasium will not have to be demolished to be restored in the wake of a Jan. 18 fire.
Superintendent Lance Homan said Tuesday, March 3 that the district has received an engineer’s report assessing the damage.
“It looks like the beams were not compromised,” he said.
The gym will have to be gutted and rebuilt on the inside. That includes the basketball court and bleachers on the ground floor and the weight room and wrestling facilities on the upper floor. But the building’s structural integrity is sound.
At present, the school’s cafeteria is still being cleaned, as are some classrooms. Then work will begin removing the charred portions of the gym and cleaning it before construction can begin.
Homan said he does not have a timeline for when the work will be completed, or even if it will be done by the time school starts in the fall.
“That would be ideal, but we really don’t know at this point,” he said. “Maybe as we get closer to summer, we’ll have a better idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.