Chief Joseph Days Queen Quincee Zacharias was all over the place as seen here during the Grand Parade in Joseph on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She had to work extra-hard this year, since she was the lone member of the CJD court.
Wallowa Lake Post 157 of The American Legion served as the color guard Saturday, July 29, 2023, for the Chief Joseph Day's Parade 2023. At left, with the national colors, is Mike Teece and at right is Joe Volpe carrying the post colors.
Left: The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo stagecoach is always a prominent feature of the Grand Parade. Right: Chief Joseph’s people, the Nimiipuu, joined in the parade to help remind rodeo-goers of the original inhabitants of the Wallowa Valley.
Left: Maggie Zacharias, the 2022 Chief Joseph Days queen, gets her nervous horse under control during this year’s parade. Right: Trick rider Carisa Yaw of Enterprise shows her stuff on a horse led by her dad, Craig Yaw.
Left: The Wallowa County Search and Rescue float keeps parade-goers cool. Right: Possibly the most senior member of a Chief Joseph Days court in this year’s Chief Joseph Days Parade was Diane Snodderly, a princess from 1949.
Trick rider Carisa Yaw of Enterprise shows her stuff Saturday, July 29, 2023, on a horse led by her dad, Craig Yaw, during the Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade. She won a second-place award for best individual entry at the parade.
Joseph EMTs came to the rescue of two girls who were dumped from their Medleys Mustang horse near the end of this year's Chief Joseph Days Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The girls were thrown when their horse spooked upon hearing exhibition shooters fire their weapons, according to a witness. Neither girl was seriously hurt.
Two Swiss maids carry a sign followed by a lederhosen-garbed man carrying an alpenhorn to promote the annual Oregon's Alpenfest that begins in late September. They were part of the Saturday, July 29, 2023, Chief Joseph Days Parade.
From left, Joanne McBride and Elvaree Fine carry a banner promoting the Hurricane Creek Grange No. 608 leading the way for the Grange's truck Saturday, July 29, 2023, during the Chief Joseph Days Parade.
Photos by Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Chief Joseph’s people, the Nimiipuu, joined in the Chief Joseph Days Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023, to help remind rodeo-goers of the original inhabitants of the Wallowa Valley.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Possibly the most senior member of a Chief Joseph Days court in this year's Chief Joseph Days Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023, was Diane Snodderly, a princess from 1949.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Century farmers mark their legacy in Wallowa County with a float in the Saturday, July 29, 2023, Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade. The entry won the prize for the best float in the parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The 1963 Chief Joseph Days court joined in the 2023 parade, as Queen Orla Mae and Princesses Teel Treava Cowan and Pam Preece wave to the crowd Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The 1993 Chief Joseph Days court joined the 2023 parade Saturday, July 29, 2023, as Queen Katy Bothum rides at left.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Queen Anna Yost from the 2003 Chief Joseph Days court rides in this year's grand parade Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Photographs honoring the 2023 inductees into the Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame adorned a pickup truck in the 2023 Grand Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids scamper for candy thrown from floats in the 2023 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Joseph.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Riders celebrating the Mountain High Broncs and Bulls rodeo that takes place in June were part of the Saturday, July 29, 2023, Chief Joseph Days Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Todd Nash, with the help of a couple of his granddaughters, gets in a little campaigning Saturday, July 29, 2023, during the Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The Eagle Cap Post 4307 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars had a solid display of patriotic colors Saturday, July 29, 2023, during the Chief Joseph Days Parade.
JOSEPH — The streets of Joseph were once again lined with locals and out-of-town visitors alike to see the festivities Saturday, July 29, with the 2023 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade.
The event went largely as expected except near the end, when a couple of girls were unhorsed by a Medley’s Mustangs mount that spooked at the sound of gunfire from nearby gun exhibitionists.
The girls, both 8 years old, were checked out by first responders, and one of them was taken by Joseph Fire and Rescue to Wallowa Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
“They just wanted to make sure there was nothing wrong with them,” said Edward Medley, co-owner of the mustangs, which came from his horse-rescue operation near Imnaha.
Other than that mishap, the parade went as planned, with representatives of the Nimiipuu — the Nez Perce who originally called the Wallowa Valley home — and other tribes, including those at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Happy Valley Indians.
The parade also featured current representatives of the rodeo, such as Queen Quincee Zacharias, and this year’s grand marshals, Max Prout, his brother Gary and Gary’s wife, Karen. Of course, members of the rodeo’s board of directors attended, as did the Tuckerettes, the all-women team of horse riders who traditionally open each rodeo performance.
There also were representatives of past CJD courts, such as Queen Maggie Zacharias and Princess Bailey Vernam from the 2022 event and several others going all the way back to 1949, with Princess Diane Snodderly. Several other courts or representatives thereof also were represented, as were courts from other rodeos and fairs around the Northwest.
The parade also featured veterans groups and representatives of other events, such as Oregon’s Alpenfest and the Mountain High Broncs and Bulls rodeo. A search-and-rescue float sprayed onlookers with water — a nice touch on a warm day.
The parade included a sprinkling of politicians taking advantage of the parade to campaign, such as Todd Nash and Andy Huwe, both running for the Republican nomination for the state Senate seat currently held by the retiring Bill Hansell, and Will Lathrop, who is running for the Republican nomination for attorney general.
