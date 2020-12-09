JOSEPH — There were 14 entries in this year’s Jingle Thru Joseph holiday parade that lined up at the Indian Lodge Motel on Saturday, Dec. 5, and were escorted down Main Street by the Joseph Fire Department, complete with blazing lights and howling sirens.
Jude Graham, of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the number of entries was up a bit from last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think people decided they needed something to smile at so they decided to make something pretty,” she said Monday, Dec. 7.
The first-place winner among the floats was Arrowhead Chocolates, which depicted people sitting at tables sipping (we presume) hot cocoa on a chilly evening. Arrowhead’s float won $150.
Second place went to Outlaw Motor Sports with a trailer bearing an inflatable snowman and real children. Outlaw won $100.
Third place went to the riders of Medley’s Mustangs. Medley’s won $50.
Parade watchers lined the streets, some gathering at burn barrels to keep warm on the cool night, most cheering, waving and laughing. Kids scrambled out into the street to gather up candy thrown from some of the floats.
Riding the fire truck to lead the parade were the members of the 2020 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court. Casidee Harrod, Brianna Micka and Destiny Wecks are three co-equal CJD queens for this year — which had no rodeo — and for 2021, when the 75th Chief Joseph Days is expected to finally happen.
Other floats in the parade included Community Bank, Luke Zacharias, Wallowa County Grain Growers, Smokey Bear and Sparky, Joseph Branch Railriders, Embers Brewhouse, the Flannel Lantern, Joseph Hardware and the Joseph Chamber of Commerce with Santa, Mrs. Claus and five elves. Santa and Mrs. Claus were Dennis and Mary Welch. The elves were the Braden family, Larry and Ashly with their kids Alba, Enzo and Arlo.
The parade was the culmination of a weekend of holiday-related events, including two bazaars at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds and the Joseph Community Center, where dozens of vendors laid out their wares for customers.
A press release from the chamber noted the evening was made all the more special because of the lighting and decorations up and down Main Street on most businesses.
“This was a great event because of our entire community,” the release stated. “Thank you all for making memories for our families.”
