JOSEPH — A moment of silence and a tearful tribute to late Joseph City Councilman Richard Pointer turned an otherwise routine meeting, Thursday, Aug. 13, into an emotion-filled gathering outside the Community Center.
The meeting started with the moment of silence, but concluded with Councilwoman Lisa Collier’s tribute to Pointer, who died July 16 of COVID-19-related infirmities. Before she spoke, Collier brought an otherwise-empty chair to the spot where he would’ve normally sat.
“I kind of didn’t want to come tonight because we’re missing a really big part of our city council,” Collier said. “Thank you for taking a moment of silence with us. I think I can speak for a lot of people who are right here and say that the day Richard Pointer died was one of the worst days this year.
She went on to tell a bit about Pointer.
“For those of you who did not know him, he was only a resident of Joseph for about two years,” she said. “But if you didn’t know that, you would think that he lived here his whole life. In his two years here, he was deep into the community. All of his favorite stories and all the places he would be surrounded City Hall and city council that he had a mad passion for. … He had a passion for his city council job.”
But Pointer’s passions went beyond City Hall, she said.
“He loved driving a school bus for Joseph Charter School and loved those kids — and they were ‘his’ kids,” Collier said. “He loved Embers, and that’s no joke,” adding that they carry a particular dish because it was one of his favorites.
“Of course, he loved his family and his church,” she said. “I just can’t say enough about the man. We lost an amazing man. We will all remember him. I put his chair back tonight because for us having our city council meeting outside, he would’ve just been tickled. He found joy in everything and he would’ve loved it. Richard, you will be greatly missed.”
Mayor Teresa Sajonia and others agreed.
“Volunteerism is huge in this community,” the mayor said. “It takes a special breed to stick with it and do it and do it the best you possibly can and not take it for granted, and Richard did not take it for granted. With that in mind, I hope we can find someone to step up and become a part of the community and continue to make it a positive place to be.”
Sajonia said she would soon post for someone to apply to fill the remainder of Pointer’s term, which runs through 2022. She said applicants must file by 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at City Hall.
In another matter, the council heard a project update from Lucas Stangel, an engineer with Anderson Perry and Associates of Enterprise, on projects currently underway or proposed.
In addition to a paving project and the expansion of city utilities into the industrial zone on the north end of town, the major projects are a major upgrade on city water lines and a major upgrade to the waste treatment plant.
The first two, city Administrator Larry Braden said, are covered by grants. But the city will need to take on the cost of the water lines and wastewater (sewer) plant. The water lines are expected to cost $1.8 million, while the wastewater treatment plant is expected to cost $3.8 million, he said.
Stangel explained that the sewer plant estimate is down about $1 million from previous estimates and while it covers all anticipated elements, There’s a few things in there that once we get into the design, they may go away.”
He said the current estimate is for elements that may or may not be needed, “so if we need it, we have the funds and if we don’t, we can remove it from the project.”
Braden said the cost of the sewer and water projects should be covered by utility rate increases.
“They’re all self-sustaining projects built into utility payments,” he said.
The current residential water bill of $37.60 a month and sewer bill of $36 a month will each have to be raised to $48.35 a month. Those increases are expected to be implemented at the conclusion of the two projects. The water lines are due to be replaced next year, so the water bill increase would be implemented in fall 2021. The sewer project is bigger, and would not be done until fall of 2023, at which time the sewer rate hike would be implemented.
“The whole goal from get-go is stay under $100 a month for residents,” Braden said.
He also noted that the city plans to go back to monthly billing for water and sewer by the end of this year, rather than the two-month billing cycle the city currently uses.
City resident Kathy Bingham expressed her concerns at the city taking on such a large additional debt in times of economic uncertainty. Despite the fact she originally was a strong proponent of the city projects, she thinks the city should get a second or third opinion, particularly on the sewer project. She’s concerned that the city’s reliance on residents paying bills to cover the cost of the projects may not be sufficient.
“I couldn’t help but notice there’s a more than 100% increase in the budget this year and that worries me,” Bingham said. “With people losing their jobs and unemployment benefits being cut, we’re having a tough time paying (bills) now. What’s it going to look like when you’re starting to increase?”
