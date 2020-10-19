JOSEPH — The city of Joseph’s new code-enforcement officer is making progress in his role to see city ordinances and codes no longer ignored, he reported to the Joseph City Council at its Thursday, Oct. 15 meeting.
City Administrator Larry Braden said Monday that Christian Ambroson told the council he sent out several letters to violators and visited one — Mike’s Garage — where a fence was being built to keep the view of inoperable vehicles from public view.
A city ordinance restricting such vehicles from view was once a chief concern of the council last summer when it agreed to notify Wallowa County it would no longer continue its law enforcement contract with the county. The contract came in two parts: police services by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and code and ordinance enforcement by the Wallowa County Circuit Court. The district attorney told the city at the time she did not have time to enforce Joseph city codes, so the city hired Ambroson.
Braden, too, visited with Mike’s Garage owner Mike Musia and took photographs to show the council of his progress building the fence.
“He was really just happy to do what needed to be done,” Braden said.
He said among the letters being sent to other violators was another garage.
“I don’t think he’s responded yet,” he said of the other garage.
Ambroson has not issued any citations yet, Braden said.
In other matters, the council:
• Discussed the amount of rent the city would charge to nonprofit groups or those benefitting the downtown business community who wish to use the Joseph Community Events Center. Last year, some groups found other locations as the rent had gotten too high. Braden said that the city agreed it would charge about half the old rate — about $75 to $100 — to such groups since there remain costs to use the center, such as for setup and cleanup.
• Heard a report on materials to be used by the Oregon Department of Transportation next summer when it upgrades pedestrian ramps to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act much like was done this summer in Enterprise. A decision on the types of materials was tabled to the council’s December meeting.
• Began work on a resolution to determine the amount of hotel/motel tax funds the city will allot to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
• Appointed Perry and Associates of Enterprise as the permanent accountant of record for the city.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5.
