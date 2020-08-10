LA GRANDE — An attempt at a traffic stop in La Grande led to a police chase, crash and arrest.
The La Grande Police Department in a press release reported that Officer Ryan Herbel tried to stop a motorcyclist Thursday, Aug. 6, at 3:08 a.m. on North Depot Street near V Avenue after the driver, John Fine, 52, of Joseph, committed several traffic violations.
Fine was operating a 1987 Suzuki motorcycle and failed to yield, according to La Grande police, and led officers on a low-speed pursuit, exiting town and heading north on Mount Glenn Road. He then left the road and continued to flee through a farmer’s field near Lizabeth Lane.
“Fine crashed his motorcycle after driving into an irrigation ditch,” the police department reported, “and continued to attempt to elude officers on foot.”
Herbel, though, caught the fleeing Fine.
Fine suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the press release, and an ambulance took him to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The La Grande Fire Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police assisted La Grande police, which also reported Fine faces charges for multiple traffic violations and crimes upon his release from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.