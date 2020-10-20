ENTERPRISE — A Joseph man was apprehended Monday, Oct. 19, on a statewide felony warrant for parole violation, according to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrant for Errol Glenn Sherod, 58, was issued Oct. 14.
He was originally charged with assault on an officer in Union County, the sheriff’s office said Oct. 19.
Lt. Jason Hayes, of the La Grande Police Department, said his original arrest was in July 2016 as a result of a report being made to the LGPD of possible drug activity occurring in the bathroom of one of the city parks there.
A La Grande police officer, who now works for Oregon State Police, made contact with Sherod and a female in the restroom. The officer said Sherod resisted arrest, assaulted the officer and attempted to flee the scene. Sherod was in possession of 1.85 grams of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest, the officer said.
Hayes said the case was adjudicated and Sherod was sentenced to 25 months in prison to run concurrent with a Wallowa County Case. He also was put on three years of post-prison supervision with a recommendation for substance-abuse treatment for the assault on an officer.
Hayes said the charge of possession of meth resulted also in a guilty plea with 10 days in the Umatilla County Jail and a sentence run concurrent with all previously imposed sentences. The resisting arrest charge was dismissed.
Sherod has had other run-ins with the law.
In March 2017, he was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and assault on an officer.
