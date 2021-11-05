breaking Joseph man found dead in his home Chieftain staff Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH — A Joseph man was found dead in his home from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said Friday, Nov. 5.The sheriff's office responded to a call Friday morning of a shooting in Joseph. Fish said the subject, a 33-year-old male, was deceased when deputies arrived.The shooting happened "sometime last night, based on what we found," Fish told the Chieftain.The name and address of the victim have not yet been released as family is being notified.A medical examiner is also investigating the death, Fish said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTanzania trip has lasting impact on Joseph teacherJosephy Center names new development directorEmployee conflicts resurface in JosephClub hopes to establish bicycle park in EnterpriseWinning streak reaches 20 as Joseph volleyball advances to quarterfinalsLetter: Heartbroken by unwelcome feelingJoseph man found dead in his homeWallowa County Voices: She found ways to fit right inOther Views: The River Democracy Act and The Oregon Way spell trouble for Wallowa County’s futureLetter: Shortened stay because of lack of masks Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
