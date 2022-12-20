JOSEPH — There’s a new face behind the pulpit at the Joseph United Methodist Church now that Pastor Beth Ann Estock has taken up the mantle left by her predecessor, Pastor Cherie Dearth.
Dearth retired in June and Estock stepped into the role Aug. 1, Estock said Wednesday, Nov. 30.
“I just felt that joy was bringing me here,” Estock said. “Every time I thought about it, prayed about it, I just got very joyful. It wasn’t logical at all.”
Long road to JosephEstock comes from Conneaut, a small town in Northeastern Ohio, on the shores of Lake Erie.
She said the town’s name — in a native language — means “the place where snow stays late” because of the lake-effect snow there.
She attended seminary in Atlanta and started serving Methodist churches in the Atlanta area. Then 25 years ago, she moved to the Portland area. She started at a small suburban church, then moved to Hillsboro and then was asked to try to plant a new faith community in the Pearl district of Portland, “which didn’t work very well,” she said.
“I didn’t know what I was doing and we didn’t know how to start new things back then.”
Then Estock became director of the new faith community development for Oregon and Idaho.
According to the United Methodist Church website, new faith community planters work to create safe places for unchurched or dechurched people to explore their faith, consider what it means to follow Jesus Christ and then practice discipleship together with new friends.
“I coach people in the UK, I coach people in Canada and I coach people in the United States,” she said.
She coached and then transitioned to being a leadership coach of pastors. She’s a master-certified leadership coach.
“I wasn’t looking for another church appointment — I was very happy — and then I got a call that this church was open and they were looking for a pastor,” she said. “It just so happens that when my daughters were little, I was the program director at the (Wallowa Lake United Methodist) Camp and I worked there for six summers. I’ve been coming to this county for 24 years and fell in love with this area. We’d come back every year.”
Sitting indoors watching the snow come down reminds her of her Ohio roots and of what she no longer experiences since leaving Portland.
“To have this kind of weather, it’s lovely,” she said. “No rain.”
Ties to PortlandEstock still has ties to the Portland area. Her mother and an aunt — both in their 80s with medical issues — live in an assisted living facility near her former home. Her husband, Jeff Petrillo, remains there.
“He said he would be the point person for them,” she said.
Petrillo retired in May from the Network for Oregon Affordable Housing and is taking a year to see what he wants to do next. They have two adult daughters, Hannah Petrillo, who works in public health, and Sarah Petrillo, who is a trip leader for Winding Waters River Expeditions in Joseph. Hannah was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic in Snohomish, Washington, where the first cases entered the United States.
Estock and her husband take turns commuting back and forth to Portland to keep tabs on her mom and aunt.
Enjoys JosephBut for now, she thoroughly enjoys being in Joseph. She’s even enjoying the snow.
“Right now, it’s delightful. It’s beautiful. … I don’t know how I’ll feel in February,” Estock said.
The congregation here is not large, she said. It’s about 25-30 in the winter and increases to about 40 during the summer.
But it’s a vital part of the community, she said. It’s busy helping with a food box and small lending library on the street corner and with various ministries in the building.
There’s also The Place, which was built next to the church in 2014.
“Its mission is to support the larger community in terms of health and wholeness,” Estock said.
It has a top-notch commercial kitchen the community often uses. Even businesses get started using the kitchen. There’s also the Fresh Alliance grocery recovery program, which reclaims food that would otherwise be discarded. The church also has a “magic garden” to support the local Food Bank with produce it grows, exercise groups and a meditative yoga group she leads.
One of the features the church hosts will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, when the Children’s Christmas Store happens and kids fifth grade and younger are escorted through church and The Place by a personal shopper with a list the kids have compiled of gifts they want to get for family and friends for Christmas. They buy the items for 50 cents. After they shop, a team of wrappers wrap the gifts.
“The whole Christmas thing is done for probably a cost of $4 a kid,” she said. “That’s a really great ministry.”
She said Joseph Charter School will send home flyers announcing details of the program to parents, who also will be invited to participate in an adults’ program to purchase gifts at a reduced rate.
“It’s just a wonderful, empowering experience for families,” she said.
The Joseph church holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. — including Christmas morning, which falls on Sunday this year. There also will be a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
Church members, Estock said, serve God “through acts of service through love and serving the community, not only this community, but through the Methodist Church we’re connected worldwide. We have a really robust United Women in Faith group here. They have a booth at the farmers market and 100% of the proceeds go to supporting women and children all over the world in different projects.”
