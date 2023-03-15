JOSEPH — Saying that starting its own police department would be too much of a heavy lift, Joseph Mayor Lisa Collier and members of the City Council are leaning toward contracting with the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office to fund a deputy who would be based in Joseph.

That appeared to be the consensus at a council work session Tuesday, March 14, although Collier and councilors emphasized that no decisions have yet been made and that they wanted to hear from Joseph residents on the issue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.