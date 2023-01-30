JOSEPH — Two ongoing items that have been considered by the Joseph City Council will be on the agenda for pending future items when it meets Thursday, Feb. 2 — law enforcement options and the crisis over workforce housing.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St.
At the council's Jan. 5 meeting, city Administrator/Recorder Dan Larman said he would look into possibilities to beef up the presence of law enforcement in the city and have a report by the March council meeting.
Currently, the city is served by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and by a code enforcement officer. The council in 2020 declined to renew its law enforcement contract with the county because, while sheriff’s deputies do patrol the area, enforcement of city codes gets little attention since the District Attorney’s office was too understaffed to prosecute such violations.
Also, the city — like the rest of Wallowa County — is trying to remedy the shortage in available and affordable housing for the workforce. That issue, too, is pending.
One old-business item faces the council at this week’s meeting, a request by the Oregon High School Equestrian Team, which is new to Eastern Oregon. The request comes with options for different levels of sponsorship.
Under new business, the council is expected to:
• Review — with no vote — the ordinance on transient merchant fees. At $475 a year, some temporary businesses have objected to the licensing fee, saying it was too high. However, owners of brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to provide services all year long disagreed, saying the temporary fee was justified since transient merchants don’t have the expenses incurred by brick-and-mortar businesses.
• Consider possible changes to speed limits within the city as allowed by House Bill 3055.
• Vote on a resolution to name Larman the budget officer for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Vote on a resolution to name the Wallowa County Chieftain the newspaper of record for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Discuss cameras and security for all city assets.
• Order business cards for city councilors.
• Discuss the grant/donation process for the city.
